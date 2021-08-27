BETHLEHEM — What a way to start.
Profile erased a one-goal deficit in the first half and Alex Leslie scored the clincher in overtime as the Patriots earned a season-opening 2-1 win over Lisbon on Friday.
Shortly after a missed penalty kick, Lisbon took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Dylan Colby midway through the first half.
Profile pulled even when Danny Burnell scored the equalizer in the 27th minute.
After a scoreless second half, Leslie struck seven minutes into overtime. He converted a throw-in by Jack Price for the winning tally. Both Leslie and Burnell are returning sophomores.
Semifinalists a year ago, the Patriots pushed the pace for over 80 minutes despite the summer heat. Head coach Brent Detamore chalked it up to preseason preparation.
“The hard work they’ve been putting into practices showed today, for them to be able to last into overtime and still have the energy to keep going,” Detamore said.
Meanwhile, entering his 34th season, Lisbon head coach Les Poore was upbeat about his team’s effort.
“I love the way the guys played, I thought we did some good things,” he said. “For the inexperience we have and guys still learning the game, I was pretty happy.”
Up next Profile (1-0) plays at White Mountains Regional at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Lisbon (0-1) will be at Moultonborough at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
PITTSBURG 7, GROVETON 2: In Groveton, the visiting Yellowjackets scored four unanswered goals in the second half to come away with the win. Ben Wheelock and Chris Corliss scored for the Eagles, and a lack of depth, coach Caleb Murphy said, didn’t help in the second half. “They were deeper than we were. We only had two subs,” he noted. “We played really well in the first half.”
Next for the Eagles, a Tuesday home game with Franklin.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 8, LISBON 0: In Bethlehem, Evie Burger had a hat trick to lead the Patriots.
Madison McLaren added two goals and Hannah Hodgdon, Maddie Koehler and Liv White also scored for Profile (1-0), who outshot Lisbon 50-2 and held a 13-5 edge on corner kicks.
The Patriots play next at White Mountains Regional at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; the Panthers (0-1) return to action at Moultonborough at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
COLEBROOK 1, LIN-WOOD 0: In Colebrook, the Mohawks squeezed out a win in a game in which they were back on their heels for much of it. Still, they made stand a goal in the 20th minute by eighth-grader Haley Rossitto off an indirect kick by Ariana Lord. Overall, the visiting Lumberjacks outshot Colebrook 21-6.
“A pleasant surprise I’d have to say, but the girls worked hard the whole 80 minutes. They never let down,” Colebrook coach Katie Parker said. “We have a lot of new faces on the field – we’re starting two seventh graders and three eighth-graders.”
Goalies Caitlyn Clark and Sierra Riff each played a half, each making seven saves. “Caitlyn did an incredible job for a backup,” coach Parker noted. Lin-Wood goalie Seven Fitzgerald made two saves.
Next for the Mohawks, a Tuesday game at Gorham.
