Ten outstanding individual athletes, two prolific teams, and one legendary coach will be inducted into the Lyndon Institute Athletic Hall of Fame during its second year of existence, the school announced Monday.
“We are extremely excited about the newest inductees,” said Viking athletic director Eric Berry. “Our Hall of Fame committee is appreciative of all of the nominations we received, as well as the information provided about this great group. We have such a rich tradition of great athletes, coaches and teams, there is simply no better way than to honor them. They are all big-time winners.”
• Jen Kirchoff Layn - 2001 (Softball, Hockey, Soccer)
• Riley Blankenship - 2012 (Basketball, Track and Field)
Coach
• Don Erskine, Alpine and Nordic Ski Coach, 1950-65, nine-time Vermont State champion, two-time New England champion, 13-time district champion.
Teams
• Boys combined 1959-63 ski teams (state champs all five years, and New England champions ‘60 and ‘63)
• Girls Softball 2005-08 (state champions all four years and 79 straight wins)
The individual inductees and teams will be honored on Oct. 7, 2022, with a ceremony to be held on the LI campus and also on Oct. 1 at halftime of the Brattleboro-Lyndon football game, to be played at home on Lewis Field.
