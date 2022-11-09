LI Inducts Athletic Hall Of Fame Members, Teams

Lyndon Institute on Saturday inducted its second Athletic Hall of Fame class. Pictured left to right: Timothy Simpson ‘81, Charles “Chuck” Smith ‘69, Brian Beattie ‘62, Wayne Smith ‘60, David Beattie ‘61, Joe Buzzi '64, David Williams ‘78, Fletcher Manley ‘56, Jen Kirchoff Layn ‘01, Diane Matthews ‘80, Courtney Murray ‘07, Magen Bias ‘05, Nykea Williams '09, and Riley Blankenship ‘12. *Please note that some people in the group photo were on hand to accept an award on an inductee's or team’s behalf. (Photo by Javin Leonard/LI)
LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute on Oct. 7 inducted 10 outstanding individual athletes, two prolific teams and one legendary coach into the Lyndon Institute Athletic Hall of Fame during its second year of existence.
“It was a great night with so many deserving athletes and teams as well as a great coach,” said LI athletic director Eric Berry. “Alumni auditorium was packed. Our inductees and guests shared so many great stories and memories. It reminded us all why we’re Vikings and why we love this school so much.”
• Ralph Devereaux - ‘59 (Track and Field, Alpine), official induction 2023
• Charles “Chuck” Smith - ‘69 (Track and Field, Football)
• John Sackett - ‘77 (Track and Field, Nordic Skiing, XC Running)
• Wendy Smith Griffin - ‘78 (Track and Field, Alpine/Nordic Skiing)
• W. David Williams - ‘78 (Skiing)
• Timothy Simpson - ‘81 (Track and Field)
• Jen Kirchoff Layn - ‘01 (Softball, Hockey, Soccer)
• Riley Blankenship - ‘12 (Basketball, Track and Field)
Coach
• Don Erskine — Alpine and Nordic Ski Coach -1950-1965, nine-time Vermont state champion, two-time New England champion, 13-time district champion
Teams
• Boys combined ‘59-’63 ski teams (state champs all five years, and New England champions ‘60 and ‘63)
• Girls softball ‘05-’08 (state champions all four years and 79 straight wins)
The individual inductees and teams were also honored on Oct. 8 with a ceremony at halftime of the home football game, played at home on Lewis Field. Lyndon Institute will be re-inviting the 2005-2008 softball teams to come back next year as well.
The LI Athletic department urges both friends and alumni to nominate athletes, coaches, teams or others who they feel have made a great contribution to LI athletics over the past 155-year history of the school. You can find out more information about LI’s Athletic Hall of Fame by visiting www.lyndoninstitute.org/athletics/athletic-hall-of-fame.
