LI Inducts Athletic Hall Of Fame Members, Teams
Lyndon Institute on Saturday inducted its second Athletic Hall of Fame class. Pictured left to right: Timothy Simpson ‘81, Charles “Chuck” Smith ‘69, Brian Beattie ‘62, Wayne Smith ‘60, David Beattie ‘61, Joe Buzzi '64, David Williams ‘78, Fletcher Manley ‘56, Jen Kirchoff Layn ‘01, Diane Matthews ‘80, Courtney Murray ‘07, Magen Bias ‘05, Nykea Williams '09, and Riley Blankenship ‘12. *Please note that some people in the group photo were on hand to accept an award on an inductee's or team’s behalf. (Photo by Javin Leonard/LI)

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute on Oct. 7 inducted 10 outstanding individual athletes, two prolific teams and one legendary coach into the Lyndon Institute Athletic Hall of Fame during its second year of existence.

“It was a great night with so many deserving athletes and teams as well as a great coach,” said LI athletic director Eric Berry. “Alumni auditorium was packed. Our inductees and guests shared so many great stories and memories. It reminded us all why we’re Vikings and why we love this school so much.”

