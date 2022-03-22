LYNDONVILLE — Two-sport athlete Olivia Lewis of Lyndon Institute will compete for Northern Vermont University-Lyndon beginning next fall, the school announced Tuesday.
Lewis will play both women’s lacrosse and women’s basketball at Division III Lyndon.
A 5-foot-9 senior forward on the LI basketball team, Lewis averaged five points and six rebounds per game this winter. She helped the Vikings to a 17-3 season, the top seed in the Division II tournament and a berth in the final four. She was a Captial League honorable mention pick as a junior.
On the lacrosse field, Lewis played at St. J Academy as a freshman before transferring to LI and playing three seasons on the newly launched Viking club team. She played both attack and defense and scored the first goal in program history. She was also the recipient of the program’s Spit Fire Award.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Olivia to the Hornet family,” said Courtney Novak, NVU-Lyndon’s director of lacrosse. “Her experience and excitement for the sport will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow this program.”
Women’s basketball coach Ben Arsenault feels Lewis will bring a physical presence to the Hornets.
“Olivia brings toughness and a strong work ethic to our program,” Arsenault said. “Olivia works really hard on the glass. She has a knack for getting to the ball. I’m confident that her presence will enhance our locker room next season.”
LI lacrosse coach Rebecca Lowe is excited to see Lewis get the opportunity to play close to home.
“She is a passionate and talented player and a motivational leader,” Lowe said.
Lewis is looking forward to becoming a Hornet.
“I decided to choose this program because I love the location and the overall environment of the school,” she said. “The staff and students were kind to me and were accommodating to my needs.”
Lewis joins Tiff Schneeweis (West Bend, Wisc.) in NVU-Lyndon’s 2022-23 women’s lacrosse recruiting class. She is the first announced women’s basketball recruit for 2022-23.
