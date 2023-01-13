LI, SJA Meet On ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Fundraising Night

Usually the fact that the Lyndon Vikings and St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers are playing against each other, regardless of the sport, is reason enough to cancel any plans and catch the game.
On Feb. 9, when the Northeast Kingdom rival hockey teams hit the ice at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon, there will be even more of a reason for community members to attend.
The LI hockey team is hosting a “Hockey Fights Cancer” night where every single penny raised will be donated to the Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network. NEKCAN is a local nonprofit organization that focuses on helping NEK families affected by cancer.
“The team chose this because everyone knows or has known someone affected by cancer,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “It’s something we feel everyone can relate to; something that really hits close to home for most or it will at some point in their life.”
Roberge said his Lyndon team, which also features players from Hazen and North Country, has several members currently being affected by cancer in their personal lives.
“It helps them know we are all there for them,” Roberge said. “That we’re in this together, not just on the ice but off the ice as well. That’s what being part of a team is all about. If we can help just one person or family, it is all worth it. If we can help more, that’s even better.”
The fundraising game plan centers around several raffles, including an autographed Patrice Bergeron ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Boston Bruins jersey. Roberge was able to get in touch with a company that does private signings with various professional athletes, which provided the jersey at a very low cost to help support the cause.
Each player will be given tickets to sell for the Bergeron jersey prior to the game that will be sold for $10 apiece.
Parents of the players are also putting together baskets full of donated items; those raffle tickets will be sold at the game. Donations are expected to come from all corners of the Kingdom since the team is made up of students from three different schools and various different towns.
Eight-inch purple ribbons are also being sold both before and at the game for $2 each. Fans can write any message they’d like on and then the ribbons will be hung around the arena.
The Hilltopper players will also participate, as both teams will sport purple tape and helmet stickers.
Roberge picked the LI-SJA clash specifically for the hope that it would have the best attendance, therefore resulting in the best opportunity to raise funds.
“Fenton Chester Arena is the home rink for both teams and it will benefit people in both communities,” he said. “I feel that helping the community and the people around you is something everyone should strive to do. For these boys to be able to walk away from this fundraiser knowing that their efforts made a direct impact, that’s something they can carry with them well beyond the season.”
Lastly, parents are organizing score square pools for the game itself at $5 a square. Payouts are $100 for the first period, $100 for the second period and $100 for the final score.
As for their fundraising goal, the Vikings are just hoping to make as big an impact as possible.
“We have an idea but we just hope to raise as much as we possibly can,” Roberge said. “The more the better. We just want to help as many people and families as we can.”
If anyone would like to donate directly to the cause, a letter can be provided. For more information, contact Lyndon head coach Jeremy Roberge.
Puck drop for “Hockey Fights Cancer” night is 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.