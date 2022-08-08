LI Youth Basketball Camp Builds Program Continuity

LYNDON CENTER — First-year Viking head coach Eli Appleton led a youth basketball camp, July 25-29, at Lyndon Institute and used the opportunity to help get acquainted with his current and future players.
Athletes between third and ninth grade took part in the camp, with each day specified to a different aspect of the game including shooting, ballhandling, defense and two days focused on team play.
“I was so happy to walk into a program that already had a youth camp ready to go,” Appleton said. “This will allow me to get to know young players that are up-and-coming and develop their skills.”
Appleton, who was hired as the new Vikings boys basketball coach in July, had help from varsity players throughout the camp, including Ethan Lussier and Julian Thrailkill who he says were there all week.
“When players are able to be around the varsity players and coaches and play in the high school gym, it gets them excited to one day play on that same court,” Appleton said. “It is my hope that all young players in the area who are considering Lyndon for high school will attend the camp in years to come.”
Two awards were given out following the last day of camp, both of which highlight qualities Appleton looks to implement throughout his team. Preston Jenkins won Hard Worker of the Week and Quinn Chapman won Teammate of the Week.
“Overall, I feel like the camp was very successful,” Appleton said. “The kids worked hard, had fun and walked away with new ways to improve their game.”
This included a shooting program from PGC — Point Guard College — that Appleton modified with the hopes that every camper would be able to continue to program during the offseason.
Appleton spent the past four years coaching at North Country Union, starting out as the JV-B coach and moving up to the JV coach for the past two seasons; as well as a four-year varsity assistant. He now looks to turn around a team that won just four games last season, starting by building continuity within the entire Lyndon basketball program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.