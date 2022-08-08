LI Youth Basketball Camp Builds Program Continuity

Lyndon Institute 2022 youth basketball campers. The camp ran from July 25-29. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDON CENTER — First-year Viking head coach Eli Appleton led a youth basketball camp, July 25-29, at Lyndon Institute and used the opportunity to help get acquainted with his current and future players.

Athletes between third and ninth grade took part in the camp, with each day specified to a different aspect of the game including shooting, ballhandling, defense and two days focused on team play.

