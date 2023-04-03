Libby, English Pace Hornet Lacrosse Past Cazenovia

NORTHFIELD — Elias Libby came within an eyelash of establishing a pair of all-time NCAA Division III single-game records and Bodhi English scored five times as Northern Vermont University-Lyndon broke away from a halftime tie to defeat Cazenovia College, 11-6, in Sunday’s North Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse game, played on Norwich University’s Sabine Field.

The Hornets earned their first win in three NAC contests while the Wildcats remain winless in three conference matchups and four games overall on the season.

