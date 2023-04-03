Libby, English Pace Hornet Lacrosse Past Cazenovia

NORTHFIELD — Elias Libby came within an eyelash of establishing a pair of all-time NCAA Division III single-game records and Bodhi English scored five times as Northern Vermont University-Lyndon broke away from a halftime tie to defeat Cazenovia College, 11-6, in Sunday’s North Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse game, played on Norwich University’s Sabine Field.
The Hornets earned their first win in three NAC contests while the Wildcats remain winless in three conference matchups and four games overall on the season.
Tied 5-all at halftime, the Hornets scored four unanswered goals in the third quarter to take control.
Libby recorded 29 ground balls, the second-highest total ever in a Division III game behind only Shawn McDanel of La Roche College, who had 31 against Franciscan University in 2018. He also finished with 14 caused turnovers, second only to Nathan Batallas of Anna Maria College, who had 15 against Wheelock College in 2015. Libby also won 13 of 21 faceoffs in the game and finished with a goal and two assists.
Alex Reed and Forster Smallman each collected a pair of goals and an assist for the Hornets. Matthew McGeehan went the distance in goal for Lyndon to earn the win. He stopped seven Cazenovia shots. Wildcat goalie Sam Goldman made 12 saves.
The Hornets outshot the Wildcats 52-32 and had a 62-50 edge in ground balls. Cazenovia committed 38 turnovers to 32 for Lyndon.
Lyndon is scheduled to host SUNY Canton in another NAC contest next Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
