Lilly Leach Named Tourney MVP As Stonehill Punches NCAA Ticket

EASTON, Mass. — Lilly Leach and the Stonehill women’s lacrosse team are going dancing.
The top-seeded Skyhawks claimed the Northeast-10 Conference tournament championship on Sunday, rallying from a four-goal deficit to beat third-seeded Le Moyne College 13-12 in overtime on their home field.
It was Stonehill’s first conference tourney crown since 2008 and now the regular-season champs are returning to the Division II NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.
Learning their fate on Sunday night’s NCAA selection show, the Skyhawks (17-2, 12-1 NE10) are the No. 1 seed and will host the East Regional, which also includes Le Moyne as the No. 3 seed, as well as No. 2 Adelphi University and No. 4 Mercy College.
Leach, a Stonehill sophomore midfielder and former St. J Academy star, was pivotal in the Skyhawks’ championship run.
Named the NE10 tournament’s Most Outstanding Player while also landing on the All-Tournament team, Leach scored four goals and had 10 draw controls in the championship game. She finished the tournament with a team-high 11 goals, 32 draw controls, four ground balls and two caused turnovers over the three postseason contests.
In the semifinals against Pace University, Leach tallied a career-high six goals — all in the second half — as Stonehill stormed back from a seven-goal deficit at halftime to win 20-15 and advance to the tournament final.
Leach was spectacular at St. J Academy, despite not getting a senior season because of COVID-19 (2020). The Caledonian-Record’s two-time Lacrosse Player of the Year, Leach in 2019 collected a whopping 64 goals and 23 assists while leading the Hilltoppers to their first trip to the semifinals and state championship game since 2000. She finished with 171 career goals in three seasons.
The East Regional gets underway on Friday. Stonehill battles Mercy at 11 a.m., and Adelphi and Le Moyne play in a rematch of Saturday’s NE10 semifinal. The East Regional championship will be played on Sunday at noon.
The winner of the East Regional will advance to the NCAA D-II Final Four in Saint Charles, Missouri on May 20-22.
Stonehill will begin a transition to NCAA Division I status as a member of the Northeast Conference starting July 1.
