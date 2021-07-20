You are the owner of this article.
Little League 10U State Tournament Schedule At Legion Field

Little League 10U State Tournament Schedule At Legion Field
St. Johnsbury fends off Lyndon 10-8 to win the Little League 10U District IV championship game at Fisher Field on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. St. J advances to the state tournament to be held at Legion Field beginning July 23. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Little League 10U State Tournament

All games at Legion Field

Teams: Williston (District I); Bennington (D-II); Lamoille County (D-III); St. Johnsbury (D-IV)

Saturday, July 24

Game 1: St. Johnsbury vs. Bennington, noon

Game 2: Lamoille County vs. Williston, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Championship: If necessary, noon

