Little League 10U State Tournament Schedule At Legion Field

Little League 10U State Tournament
All games at Legion Field
Teams: Williston (District I); Bennington (D-II); Lamoille County (D-III); St. Johnsbury (D-IV)
Saturday, July 24
Game 1: St. Johnsbury vs. Bennington, noon
Game 2: Lamoille County vs. Williston, 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
Friday, July 30
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Championship: If necessary, noon
