St. J's Caleb Decker celebrates following his eighth inning RBI double during the St. Johnsbury All-Stars' nine-inning, 8-5 state championship win over the Champlain Valley All-Stars in the 10-12 Little League championship held at Burlington’s Schifilliti Park on Sunday, July 30, 2023. St. J advances to the New England Regional in Bristol, Conn., for the first time since 1985. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
The St. Johnsbury All-Stars won three games in three days to come out of the loser’s bracket, including knocking off Champlain Valley on back-to-back days over the weekend to book the team’s first trip to the Little League New England Regionals since 1985.
In an epic ballgame Sunday, Maddox Stacey’s three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning gave the local boys a dramatic 8-5 win in the state championship game while erasing a 38-year program drought.
Next up: a first trip to Bristol, Connecticut for the regional tournament that begins Saturday morning and runs through Aug. 10. Joining St. Johnsbury (Vermont) will be teams from Massachusettes (Canton), New Hampshire (Portsmouth or Salem) and Maine (Gray-New Gloucester) for the double-elimination tournament.
The winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 16-27.
For stream information and schedules see below:
How to watch St. Johnsbury at Little League baseball regionals
All games at Bristol, Connecticut
(ESPN+ = subscription required)
Saturday, Aug. 5
Game 1: St. Johnsbury vs. Massachusetts, 10 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: New Hampshire vs. Maine, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, Aug. 6
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Monday, Aug. 7
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Aug. 10
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
