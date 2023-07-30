The St. Johnsbury All-Stars won three games in three days to come out of the loser’s bracket, including knocking off Champlain Valley on back-to-back days over the weekend to book the team’s first trip to the Little League New England Regionals since 1985.

In an epic ballgame Sunday, Maddox Stacey’s three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning gave the local boys a dramatic 8-5 win in the state championship game while erasing a 38-year program drought.

