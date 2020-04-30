Little League shuts down World Series; St. J, Lyndon hope to play ball

This summer’s Little League World Series was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since its inception in 1947.
Thursday’s decision will not stop the local youngsters from playing ball this summer.
The leagues in St. Johnsbury and Lyndon are planning to compete, but with later opening dates.
Little League, which also called off its regional tournaments but not the 2020 regular season, announced in March that the season was on hold until at least May 11 because of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against gatherings of 50 people or more.
After that date, districts and leagues were advised to look to states and localities for guidance on when or if the season can resume. Little League President Stephen Keener also urged districts to hold all-star tournaments to give kids at least a taste of the competition they’ll be missing missing with World Series qualifying scrapped.
Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order extends through May 15.
St. J is planning its opening day for May 30 and will try to begin play soon after May 15.
“We’ve planned for a season all along,” said Todd Smith, president of St. J Baseball and Softball. “Our only lament is that we thought this was definitely our year for a Williamsport trip.”
Lyndon is waiting until after the May 15 date to make any concrete plans but, “I’m not giving up,” said Jen Mitchell, president of Lyndon Youth Baseball and Softball.
“We will be very amenable to (changing) eligibility requirements and be very flexible to allow as many kids the opportunity to play as possible for whatever can remain of the 2020 Little League season,” Keener said.
District IV administrator Gary Royer on Thursday night said he’s still planning to have district and state tournaments, just at later dates this summer.
“I am hopeful that leagues will do whatever they can to provide a season for their players and I will do whatever I can to make sure we have at least district tournaments for those who wish to participate,” Royer said. The timing will definitely be different then previous years, but I am hopeful that we can provide structured play for anyone who wants to. I will be in contact with the other Vermont district administrator’s soon to discuss possible state tournaments.”
Keener announced the LLWS cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.
The World Series has been held every August since 1947. Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022.
He added that travel restrictions would make it equally impossible to hold qualifying tournaments for international teams and to bring those teams safely to the United States.
The annual major league game in Williamsport, which this year was to feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 23, has been canceled, MLB said.
Along with the Little League World Series, which is held in South Williamsport, the other events canceled were the World Series of Little League Softball in Greenville, North Carolina; Junior League Baseball in Taylor, Michigan; Junior League Softball in Kirkland, Washington; Senior League Baseball in Easley, South Carolina; and Senior League Softball in Sussex County, Delaware.
The Caledonian-Record’s Michael Beniash contributed to this report.
