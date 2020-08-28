ST. JOHNSBURY — Four teams, one crown.
The battle for the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball championship takes place this Sunday and Monday in a single-elimination tournament at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury.
District 3 representative Browns River is the top seed followed by No. 2 Colchester (District 1), No. 3 Connecticut Valley North (District 4) and St. Johnsbury (District 4).
The tournament was originally scheduled for the weekend, but it was announced Friday night that Saturday’s games are postponed because of impending bad weather. The semifinal games will be Sunday and the championship will be played Monday night at 6:30. The consolation game was canceled.
CVN toppled St. J 4-3 in Monday night’s District 4 title game, but St. J also received a berth to state as the tournament host. Mike Danforth came to the rescue for CVN, coming into a 4-2 game in the bottom of the sixth with two runners on and nobody out to earn the save.
Colchester cruised to the District 1 crown, scoring nine first-inning runs en route to a 16-2, four-inning victory over Shelburne. Browns River faced three straight elimination games before capping its District 3 title with a 18-0, four-inning victory over Essex Junction.
Browns River clashes with St. Johnsbury on Sunday at noon while Colchester and Connecticut Valley North tangle at 3.
LITTLE LEAGUE 11-12 VERMONT STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
At Legion Field, St. Johnsbury
Sunday, Aug. 30
Game 1: No. 1 Browns River vs. No. 4 St. Johnsbury, noon
Game 2: No. 2 Colchester vs. No. 3 Connecticut Valley North, 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
