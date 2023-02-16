The playoffs have arrived and the hunt for basketball titles starts Monday.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday unveiled the brackets for the Division IV girls and boys tournaments.
The boys included 17 teams with one play-in game set for Friday and the second round beginning Monday. Littleton (17-1) is the No. 1 seed.
The girls tourney includes 16 clubs and kicks off Tuesday night. Groveton (16-2) is the top seed.
A boys and girls champion will be decided on March 4 in a doubleheader at Colby-Sawyer College.
Below are the matchups.
DIVISION IV BOYS
First Round
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 17 Franklin (8-10) at No. 16 Gorham (8-10), 6:30
Second Round
Monday, Feb. 20
Franklin-Gorham winner at No. 1 Littleton (17-1), 7
No. 9 Groveton (11-7) at No. 8 Mascenic (11-6), 6
No. 13 Portsmouth Christian (9-9) at No. 4 Woodsville (15-3), 7
No. 12 Colebrook (9-9) at No. 5 Profile (14-4), 7
No. 15 Newmarket (8-10) at No. 2 Concord Christian (17-1), 7
No. 10 Pittsfield (11-7) at No. 7 Derryfield (12-6), 7
No. 14 Lin-Wood (9-9) at No. 3 Farmington (16-2), 7
No. 11 Hinsdale (10-8) at No. 6 Holy Family (13-5), 7
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 23
Groveton-Mascenic winner vs. Franklin or Gorham-Littleton winner, 7
Colebrook-Profile winner vs. Portsmouth Christian-Woodsville winner, 7
Pittsfield-Derryfield winner vs. Newmarket-Concord Christian winner, 7
Hinsdale-Holy Family winner vs. Lin-Wood-Farmington winner, 7
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 27
At Merrimack Valley H.S.
Quarterfinal winners (top bracket), 7:30
Quarterfinal winners (bottom bracket), 5:30
Championship
Saturday, March 4
At Colby Sawyer College
Semifinal winners, 3
——
DIVISION IV GIRLS
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 16 Profile (7-11) at No. 1 Groveton (16-2), 6
No. 9 Portsmouth Christian (12-6) at No. 8 Farmington (12-6), 7
No. 13 Gorham (9-9) at No. 4 Littleton (14-4), 7
No. 12 Wilton-Lyndeborough (10-8) at No. 5 Newmarket (14-4), 7
No. 15 Franklin (8-10) at No. 2 Colebrook (15-3), 7
No. 10 Hinsdale (11-7) at No. 7 Sunapee (12-6), 7
No. 14 Woodsville (9-9) at No. 3 Epping (14-4), 7
No. 11 Pittsburg-Canaan (10-8) at No. 6 Moultonborough (13-5), 7
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 24
Portsmouth Christian-Farmington winner vs. Profile-Groveton winner, 7
Wilton-Lyndeborough-Newmarket winner vs. Gorham-Littleton winner, 7
Hinsdale-Sunapee winner vs. Franklin-Colebrook winner, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan-Moultonborough winner vs. Woodsville-Epping winner, 7
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 28
At Newfound Regional H.S.
Quarterfinal winners (top bracket), 7:30
Quarterfinal winners (bottom bracket), 5:30
Championship
Saturday, March 4
At Colby Sawyer College
Semifinal winners, 1
