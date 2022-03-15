From left Littleton's Max (Ryann) Lewis, Hailee Beane, Kierra Charest, Andrew Smith and Taytum Adams reacts with the Division III trophy at the 2022 New Hampshire state spirit championships at Pinkerton Academy on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Ben Conant/Monadnock Ledger-Transcript)
The 2022 Division III spirit champion Littleton Crusaders from left: head coach Danielle Cook, Max (Ryann) Lewis, Hailee Beane, Kierra Charest, Andrew Smith, Taytum Adams, Marlyn Valentin, Alba Perez, Alyssa Pappa, Kahlen Stone and assistant coach Jenni Baird. (Courtesy photo)
From left Littleton's Max (Ryann) Lewis, Hailee Beane, Kierra Charest, Andrew Smith and Taytum Adams reacts with the Division III trophy at the 2022 New Hampshire state spirit championships at Pinkerton Academy on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Ben Conant/Monadnock Ledger-Transcript)
The 2022 Division III spirit champion Littleton Crusaders from left: head coach Danielle Cook, Max (Ryann) Lewis, Hailee Beane, Kierra Charest, Andrew Smith, Taytum Adams, Marlyn Valentin, Alba Perez, Alyssa Pappa, Kahlen Stone and assistant coach Jenni Baird. (Courtesy photo)
PINKERTON, N.H. — The Littleton Crusader cheerleaders are champions again.
Littleton seized the Division III title at the 2022 New Hampshire high school state spirit championships on Thursday at Pinkerton Academy.
The Crusaders finished their winning routine with a point total of 80.8, nearly four points better than runner-up Mascenic (76.7).
It was Littleton’s second title in three years and 10th crown in 18 seasons under head coach Danielle Cook. LHS won six straight from 2009-14.
“This year was tough as only my senior Andrew [Smith] had competed on the mat before. All other athletes did the “virtual” competition last year but did not get a chance to compete on a mat in person,” said Cook, whose Crusaders took second place last winter. “This was extremely challenging and their nerves were high. Our routine had an amazing amount of difficulty in our stunting and tumbling skills, which the athletes are always striving to better each year.”
Members of the team include Smith, juniors Hailee Beane and Alba Perez, sophomores Kierra Charest, Marlyn Valentin, Taytum Adams and Alyssa Pappa, freshmen Kahlen Stone, Max (Ryann) Lewis and assistant coach Jenni Baird.
“Unlike other sports, cheer has to be a team,” Cook said. “All athletes on the team have to pull together and give 100% at all times. This is what we strive to do and this is the only way we can achieve on that mat at states.”
Pinkerton claimed the D-I championship and Windham was the top squad in D-II.
Littleton will compete at the New England Regional championships at Worcester State University on Saturday.
“We had an enormous crowd of fans that came down both for prelims and for states and both myself and the team are so appreciative,” Cook said. “We want to thank everyone who supported us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.