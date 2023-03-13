Littleton was crowned back-to-back Division III winter spirit state champions at Pinkerton Academy on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Team members include Kierra Charest, Taytum Adams, Alyssa Pappa, Kendall Adams, Kahlen Stone, Hailee Beane, Ryann Lewis and Emilee Silva. Littleton is coached by Danielle Cook and assisted by Jenni Baird. (Contributed Photo)
DERRY — The Crusaders have something to cheer about.
Just as they have time and time again.
Littleton was crowned back-to-back Division III winter spirit state champions at Pinkerton Academy on Thursday. It was Littleton’s third title in four years and 11th crown since 2002 under head coach Danielle Cook. LHS won six straight from 2009-14.
The Crusaders (90.5) narrowly topped Mascenic (89.3) for the second straight season to claim the title. Trinity placed third with a score of 72.7.
“Collectively as a team, this group really pulled off the win — it is the team bonding and commitment to team and family that makes the work worth it,” Cook said. “They really worked hard this season as they have been co-ed for the last four years and it is our first year back as ‘all-girl’ and that was a tough hurdle to overcome. They not only overcame that but we also had a new rubric at the state level in which we scored so we had to really work hard to add difficulty and ‘beef up’ our skill.”
Hailee Beane was the lone senior on this year’s championship-winning squad, which was made up of three juniors, two sophomores, one freshman and an eighth-grader. Other team members include Kierra Charest, Taytum Adams, Alyssa Pappa, Kendall Adams, Kahlen Stone, Ryann Lewis and Emilee Silva. Cook is assisted by Jenni Baird.
“Our first event was fun and low-pressure and they took first place,” Cook said. “But coming into prelims last Sunday set the tone for the state championships and they had to make top five to move on and the pressure was high. They placed second and had some mishap with our pyramid so we knew going home we had to do better.
“Again, pressure was high and that did get the better of them a few times during the week and even in the backroom practice area prior to performing at the state championships Thursday night. But they pulled together, remembered what their goals were — remembered who they are and how hard they had worked and how far they had come and pulled off an amazing routine.”
Dover was tops in D-I and Windham went back-to-back in D-II.
Littleton moves on to compete at the New England Regional championships at Worcester State University on March 18. The Crusaders, as well as the teams from Mascenic and Trinity, will square off against the top-three D-III teams from the other NE states.
