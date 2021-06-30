Littleton Headed To 12U State Tournament

The Littleton 12U all-stars finished as runners-up at the Cal Ripken District 3 tournament and will advance to the program’s first state tournament in six years.
Berlin/Gorham claimed the district title Monday night, winning 5-2 in a hard-fought battle. Chase Fillion pitched well for Littleton, fanning nine, allowing two walks and allowing four hits.
The district’s top two teams advance to the state tournament, which begins Saturday in Epping, N.H. Littleton’s first game is at 9 a.m. at Mary Blair Park.
The local boys picked up a 9-7 win over Great North Woods and a 7-6 triumph over Washington Valley to reach the finals. Tanner Schmarr of Bethlehem belted two three-run homers, one against Great North Woods and the other against Washington Valley. Fillion, meanwhile, bombed a three-run shot over left field against Washington Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.