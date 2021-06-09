WOODSVILLE — Extra special.
Littleton exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth to beat Woodsville 8-3 in a Division IV semifinal on Wednesday.
First-year senior Landon Bromley (1-for-3, two runs, walk, RBI) drove in the winning run on a sacrifice bunt and freshman newcomer JP Perez (four Ks, two hits, two walks) threw three innings of scoreless relief as the Crusaders punched their ticket to the championship.
They will face Newmarket (12-3) under the lights at Laconia’s Robbie Mills Field on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Five different Crusaders had RBIs in the final frame, three on squeeze plays and two on two-strike counts, as Littleton dug deep to reach its 12th finals, and first since winning D-IV crowns in 2016 and 2018.
“In the playoffs, you’ve got to pull out all the stops, whatever you’ve got to do,” said LHS head coach AJ Bray. “This group never makes it easy but we’re where we want to be. I’ll take it.”
Littleton (16-4 overall, 16-1 D-IV) won its fourth away game of the playoffs under the NHIAA’s open tournament format during COVID-19.
They have already traveled 300 miles and 7 hours in 10 days. Now comes a fifth and final road game, a one-hour trip to Robbie Mills.
“It’s another thing you have to overcome,” said LHS senior Josh Finkle, noting that Littleton’s last playoff run in 2019 ended with a loss at Woodsville. “It makes it a little bit sweeter when you have to travel every game. A win feels better on a rival’s field.”
Bound for Colby-Sawyer College in the fall, Finkle drew the start and went five innings.
The burly right-hander struck out four and allowed eight hits and no walks.
He was tagged for five hits and three runs in the fifth, allowing Woodsville to briefly go up 3-2.
But the Engineers’ lead was short-lived. Littleton scored the equalizer in their next at-bat and then Perez came on in relief.
He walked two of the first three batters he faced, but after a couple of conversations with Finkle (who moved to catcher), the ninth-grader calmed down and settled in.
“JP has been just unbelievable as a freshman for us,” said Bray. “He’s got ice water in his veins.”
Blake Fillion (run, RBI) and Kyle Fuentes (run) each had two hits to lead LHS.
Meanwhile, Woodsville sophomore Jackson Horne turned in a gutsy effort, pitching into the eighth despite oppressive heat.
He fanned seven and allowed 10 hits and two walks in 7 ⅔ innings.
Horne showed poise beyond his age. The sophomore pitched out of a couple of tight spots, including a bases-loaded jam in the sixth where he allowed just one run and ended the inning with a strikeout.
Horne was coming off of a complete-game two-hitter in a quarterfinal win over top-ranked Lin-Wood in which he had 12 Ks.
His final two games of the season offer a glimpse of his potential going forward.
“The Lin-Wood and Littleton games, I think just the confidence level and knowing he can go out there and he can battle with anybody. And he’s still got two years to go,” said WHS head coach Brent Cox.
Cam Davidson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Mason Ste. Marie went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Engineers.
Woodsville (9-10) graduates two seniors, Corey Bemis and Noah Titorenko, and will return the bulk of its roster next year.
Coach Cox was proud of their effort against perennial rivals Littleton, who swept the season series against the Engineers (3-0).
“This is a young crew and seeing the fight that they had in them against a team [they know has had their number in the past. And to be tied with a chance to win it and go to the championship in the bottom of the seventh, you can’t ask for anything lire from this young crew,” he said.
NOTES: LHS is seeking its fifth state title. They won championships in 1961 and 1979 (D-III) and 2016 and 2017 (D-IV).
