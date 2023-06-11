MANCHESTER — Tag or interference?
That was the question after No. 5 Newmarket defeated No. 3 Littleton, 5-4, in a Division IV championship thriller at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Newmarket shortstop Graham Willerer fielded a ground ball and collided with Littleton baserunner Kyle Fuentes. The play ended in a moment of confusion before the umpire called the final out and the Mules’ celebration began.
“I thought the shortstop fielded the ball and interfered with my runner,” said LHS coach A.J. Bray. “But the umpire said ‘nope, he tagged him’ and that’s that. The umpire’s call is the umpire’s call.”
It spoiled an epic comeback for the Crusaders.
Trailing 5-0, Littleton rallied in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs on clutch hitting and opportune base running.
The first four batters reached base and all four scored — Juan Hernandez on a passed ball, Bode Belyea on a squeeze bunt, Grady Hadlock on an errant throw to third, and J.P. Perez on another passed ball.
“It’s what we’ve done all year is come back. I was confident we were going to come back in that last inning. Just one hit short,” said Bray.
Newmarket (18-2) appeared in control early.
The Mules were near perfect over the first four innings: Their offense scoring five runs on six hits and staff ace Willerer striking out eight and allowing no walks, no hits and no runs.
Then Willerer ran into trouble.
In the fifth, the sophomore walked four and allowed four runs, two on passed balls, as Littleton pulled within 5-4.
Willerer escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and exited in the seventh inning after walking the leadoff batter.
Despite those blips, Newmarket head coach Stan Jurkoic never considered pulling Willerer (six innings, two hits, 10K, 6BB) until he hit his pitch count.
“He hasn’t struggled a lot,” Jurkoic said. “He’s dominant and his pitch count was good. I was going to ride him until he was done with his pitches as long as his arm felt good.”
Senior Nick Nigro came on in relief.
With one out, Nigro intentionally walked Ross Kelly to load the bases. He induced a Reece Cook pop-out and earned the save when Hernandez’s ground ball ended with the final out tag play.
“[Nigro] is our other pitcher who’s put up a lot of wins for us. He steps in whenever we need him” Jurkoic said. “In the playoffs he comes in at the end. He came in in the final four when [Willerer’s] pitch count went over the 120. He’s a leader on the team.”
Littleton starter Reece Cook (3.2 innings, six hits, four walks, five Ks, five earned runs) and reliever J.P. Perez (3.1, three Ks, hit, two walks) split pitching duties for the Crusaders.
Littleton (17-3) graduates just one senior, Hernandez.
Despite the controversy at the end, Bray credited Sunapee for an outstanding game and an outstanding season, and gave them all the credit for the win.
Said Bray, “Hats off to them, they did the right things early and scored and we just showed up a little late. That’s all.”
