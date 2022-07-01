Carter Pilgrim has already built quite the motocross resume, and he is far from finished.
The 8-year-old Littleton resident will face his biggest challenge yet, as he competes in the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee in August.
Pilgrim qualified for the event earlier this summer during the Northeast Regional at Dublin Gap Park in Pennsylvania, which featured the best riders from the east coast and mid-east states.
He was crowned regional champion after winning the 50cc 7-8-year-old class and finished fifth in the 65cc 7-9 modified class and sixth in the 65cc 7-9 limited class.
He started racing when he was just 4 years old after he was introduced to motocross at a young age by his father, Steve Pilgrim.
“As a parent, watching Carter grow in this sport is amazing and scary at times,” he said. “We both share the love of the sport.”
Carter’s grandfather, Gary Kenney, a St. J Academy alum, helps out in the pits and mom Kasie and sister Addison are big motivators as well.
Like most small-town sports stories, community support has played a huge role in Pilgrim’s success thus far.
Rider Hill in Derby serves as his home track and is one of his favorites to race at. The first track he competed at was Canaan MX in Canaan, N.H. and he has spent a lot of time at the Dirt Side track in Groveton, too.
“He owes a lot of his success to the local track owners for letting him ride there. Small, local tracks make this happen,” Steve Pilgrim said.
Pilgrim added that Shelby Bogie, of Barnet, and her family let Carter ride at their facility during any weather conditions. The Mudge family, Sue and George, from St. J, let the Pilgrims stay at their Florida home during the winters in order to be able to practice outside, since the New England winters won’t allow it.
“These families put so much time and money into our sport and we couldn’t do this without them,” Steve Pilgrim said.
Unlike most of the racers he will see at the championships in Tennessee, Pilgrim does not solely focus on motocross. He also plays soccer, basketball and baseball, with basketball being his favorite of the three.
“Most kids competing at this event go a lot and basically live at motocross training facilities. We try to go once or twice a year for a few days to sharpen his skills but he likes his school sports and friends too much to commit to a training facility all the time,” Steve Pilgrim said.
Carter won his first championships in 2020 at Winchester Speedpark, in Winchester, N.H., in the 4-6 50 cc and open 50cc. The following year, he took the top spot in both the 65a class and open 65cc.
That fall, Pilgrim competed in Florida in what is the second-largest amateur motocross event. Out of the 118 fastest 50cc riders in the country, Pilgrim placed fourth.
At the championships this year, he will be one of just 40 racers in each of whichever two of the eligible classes he chooses to register in. It will be Carter’s toughest competition to date, as he will be going up against the best riders of his age in the world.
“I am nervous because the kids are so fast but also really excited,” Carter Pilgrim said on advancing to the championships. “It is a really hard sport but it is really fun.”
Besides competing, he also enjoys meeting and making new friends from the tracks they visit and getting to camp out at the events. He adds that his friends back home are happy and excited for him as he gears up for the biggest race of his young career.
The national championship is a week-long event that takes place Aug. 1-6.
