GROVETON — The Crusaders survived.
Barely.
On two runs in the top of the seventh, Littleton escaped determined Groveton, 6-5, on a damp and chilly Monday in a Division IV Region 4 play-in baseball game.
Down 5-4, Littleton’s Austin Marquis ignited the rally, reaching on a leadoff walk, stealing second base and moving to third on a passed ball. Kyle Fuentes also walked then took second before Jaxon Edwards laid down a suicide-squeeze bunt that sent Marquis sprinting in for the equalizer. With one out, Landon Bromley banged a sacrifice fly to center and Fuentes scored the eventual game-winner.
The Crusaders had to hold the hosts in the bottom half of the seventh and with one out, Julian Kenison reached on an error and stole second before Josh Finkle in relief for three and a third innings registered his fifth and sixth strikeout to end the intense battle.
Groveton plays better at home and the Eagles did Monday. Much better than four days ago on the Crusaders’ turf when the Eagles were 10-runned, 11-1. Littleton knew it would be different this time. The Eagles made them believe it.
“Apparently, we were not totally focused and they were,” said LHS coach AJ Bray, whose team has won nine of its last 10 games. “We’re lucky we have another game to play. We do work on tight situations at practice. At the end of the day, it’s a win and we still have both pitchers available for Thursday. I thought if it had gone on much longer, they would have to drop me at the hospital.”
Senior starter Jimmy Blanco led the Eagles plot to oust the Crusaders and drew praise from both coaches for a job well done. Not a lot of strikeouts, just four, but in the zone for 6⅔ innings. The outfielders backed the effort with 10 putouts on the hard-hitting Crusaders in that many chances.
Errors heightened tensions—five on each side. LHS had a 6-4 advantage in hits.
One error let Blanco aboard and he scored on a Chris Corliss single for the 1-0 lead after one. The Eagles answered with three runs in the second, featuring a two-run double by Grady Millen.
Blake Fillion made a stellar defensive player, sliding in the slick dirt and making a throw on his knees for an out, and it was sandwiched between two strikeouts by starter Grady Millen to end the second in order. The Eagles closed to 3-2 with a run in the third as Jace Ramsay used a walk and some overthrows to score.
The lead shifted back to Groveton, 4-3, with two runs in the fourth. Addison Leighton doubled in Evan Blanco aboard with a hit. Millen sat down his fifth on strikes before he left and a bases-loaded walk pushed in that second run. Finkle escaped a bases-loaded jam on strikes.
Both teams scored a run in the fifth. Kenison manufactured one for the Eagles and Fillion walked then came around on hits by Finkle and Marquis. The Crusaders had the final rally.
“We put a little scare into them” said GHS coach Dave Blanco. “Bar none this was the best game we have put out on the field. I’m super proud of our guys. Jimmy pitched a great game. Our bats showed up. The outfield was extremely solid. We showed when we limit our mistakes, we can play with anyone.”
Graduation will claim Kenison, Matt St. Cyr, Addison Leighton and Jimmy Blanco from the 3-12 Eagles.
Littleton (13-4) travels to Gorham on Thursday for a Round of 16 contest. The Crusaders beat the Huskies 7-4 earlier this season.
