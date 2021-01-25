Liv For This: Kirby Teenager Riley Miller Will Ride Again For All-Female Pro Team

Mountain biking phenom Riley Miller will once again ride for the Liv Racing Collective in 2021.
Liv Racing is an all-female professional race team that brings together elite athletes who compete across multiple disciplines worldwide.
The focus this coming season for the 15-year-old Kirby native will be on the Enduro World Series 80 races, set to take place in Italy, France, British Colombia and the United Kingdom. Miller will also compete in the USAC Cycling National Championships in Winter Park, Colorado, and the Canadian Open Downhill in Whistler, B.C.
Miller’s first scheduled race, depending on COVID, is slated for March 10 in Tennessee. She had some notable results last season, including earning her first victory in the pro women’s class at the Eastern States Cup Enduro and Downhill race in Pennsylvania.
Miller grew up riding Kingdom Trails and began racing with the IdeRide program out of East Burke. She currently trains with Chris Gagnon of Cross Cycle Fitness & Adventures in East Burke.
She will ski this winter for the Lyndon Institute Vikings alpine team.
