LYNDON — Facing fourth-and-1 early in the third quarter, Bellows Falls made the obvious call.
Hand the ball to Jed Lober.
The 6-foot, 225-pound senior plunged forward for the first down, then he kept going. Seemingly stopped, he shook off multiple Lyndon defenders, broke outside and found a seam.
The result was a game-breaking 32-yard touchdown that put the Terriers ahead 14-0 and gave them all the momentum they needed.
“That was a big touchdown … I think it kind of dampened our spirits,” said LI head coach Dan Nolan, who called Lober “just a big, strong, physical kid. He’s probably the best back in the state.”
Lober rumbled for a game-high 101 yards and two TDs as Bellows Falls beat Lyndon 35-0 at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday.
Jeb Monier (5-yard rush), Caden Haskell (12-yard rush) and Max Hooker (29-yard reception from Jonathan Terry) also scored for the unbeaten Terriers (3-0), who kept pace with U-32 atop the Division II standings.
It was a challenging home opener for Lyndon.
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the short-handed Vikings (19 active players) succumbed in the second half to a combination of warm temperatures (80 degrees) and the Terriers punishing rushing attack.
Making matters more difficult, LI was without key senior Bryon Noyes. The 6-foot-1, 225 pound linebacker/running back missed the game with an undisclosed injury.
“We’re a skeleton crew for sure,” Nolan said, noting that the heat took its toll. “It’s the same kids on both sides of the ball, so it’s not like our defense played really hard and our offense didn’t. They’re playing hard on both sides. We just wore down.”
Still, Lyndon showed flashes.
They played stout defense early and held Bellows Falls to its lowest halftime point total of the season. The highlight occurred at the end of the first quarter, when they stopped the Terriers in the red zone, stuffing running back Harrison Gleim on fourth-and-6.
“I thought our defense played really well,” said Nolan. “[Bellows Falls] is probably the best team in the league and our guys in the first half were terrific. Really proud of that.”
The Vikings nearly tied it up before the break.
Immediately after Bellows Falls capped a 70-yard drive with a Lober 1-yard rush to pull ahead 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Lyndon responded with an 11-play, 51-yard march downfield.
Cam Berry reeled off long runs of 12 and 21 yards to put the Vikings in scoring position a minute before halftime. However, on fourth-and-5, a slant pass from Berry to Ethyn Chhoeung was broken up in the end zone by BF’s Jesse Darrell.
Berry rushed for a team-high 70 yards.
“I really like our kids. They played their tails off. I can’t fault their effort, but their execution is going to have to improve going forward,” Nolan said, adding, “That’s 100% on me. And I take that personally.”
The Vikings (1-2) will look to even their record when they travel to Newport to face North Country (0-3) in the Barrel Bowl on Friday night at 7.
