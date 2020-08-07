Local Little League and Babe Ruth chapters will participate in district and state tournaments in upcoming weeks.
The action kicked off at Legion Field on Friday night when the two St. Johnsbury 16-18-year-old Babe Ruth teams clashed in the first of a best-of-three series. The teams play again tonight at 6 p.m. at Legion Field and again on noon on Sunday (if necessary).
The winner of the series will advance to the State Championship round to be held next weekend at a location to be decided. One of the St. Johnsbury teams will play the winner of the Vermont West region.
Babe Ruth 15U
St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Newport and the Upper Valley are all expected to field all-star teams for a state tournament beginning on Friday, August 14. Those teams will join others in a round-robin format to decide the top two seeds who will advance to the state championship single-elimination tournament to be held on the weekend of August 21 at a location to be determined.
Little League Baseball 12U
St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Connecticut Valley, Clyde Whittemore and Central will play a round-robin District IV tournament in Lyndonville beginning on Friday, August 14. The pool play will determine seeds for a single-elimination tournament on the weekend of August 21. The top two teams will advance to a state tournament, tentatively scheduled for Mountaineers Stadium in Montpelier.
Little League Baseball 10U
St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Connecticut Valley and Central will play a round-robin District IV tournament in St. Johnsbury beginning on Friday, August 14. The pool play will determine seeds for a single-elimination tournament on the weekend of August 21. The top two teams will advance to a state tournament, tentatively scheduled for Mountaineers Stadium in Montpelier.
Little League Softball
St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville and Connecticut Valley will field teams at the 12U and 10U levels for a district tournament. There will be no state tournament.
All players, fans and hosts are asked to follow strict safety protocols as a condition of their participation.
