Local First-Year Coaches Settle Into New Roles

Take a glance around the local high school hoops scene and it seems as if familiarity and normalcy have settled in once again — no more mandatory masks worn by players, any lingering fan restrictions have now been lifted and concession stands are once again up and running.
Take a closer look, however, and you’ll notice a fresh batch of faces patrolling the sidelines across the 14 schools within the Caledonian-Record’s coverage are.
Eight teams have different head coaches than they did a season ago, four apiece coming from New Hampshire and Vermont schools. Colebrook’s Ryan Call, Lisbon’s Matt Locke, White Mountains’ Eli Vincent, St. Johnsbury’s Patrick Rainville, Lyndon’s Eli Appleton and North Country’s Jeremiah Melhuish are leading their respective programs for the first time on the boys side. Profile’s Reed Weekes and Hazen’s Randy Lumsden are calling the shots in year No. 1 for their girls teams.
As the Vermont and New Hampshire high school hoops seasons trickle into their second halves, we checked in with the rookie coaches to get a gauge on how their first winter at the helm of their new ball clubs is shaping up.
Each coach was asked a series of questions, ranging from the transition to becoming a head coach, learning moments thus far and the biggest success and challenge (whether that be on or off the court) at this point in their seasons.
ELI APPLETON, LYNDON BOYS
Appleton has had the Vikings hovering right above .500 this season, competing in the always competitive Capital Division. After spending the last four seasons in the North Country program — and part of three straight trips to the Barre Aud with the Falcons — Appleton made the move across the Northeast Kingdom, landing his first varsity head coaching gig at LI.
“I’d say the lesson I’ve learned this season is to stay adaptable,” Appleton said. “I had a solid plan for our playbook and what our typical drills in practice would be but I’ve really had to adapt both of those throughout the season for us to have success. I think every team is different and a good coach is able to adapt their system to the players they have.
“The biggest challenge has been coaching at a school that I am not a teacher. Coaching/teaching at North Country gave me an advantage in getting to know players and what’s going on in their daily lives. Our biggest success has been how much the Lyndon players have supported me in this transition. They have worked really hard to adapt to how I want to play. Our team is all about staying ‘together’ and we have begun to show that on the court. We have a fine group of young men and I am excited to see what the rest of the season holds for us.”
RYAN CALL, COLEBROOK BOYS
Call has had the tall order of filling the shoes of longtime Mohawks coach Buddy Trask, who coached for 40 seasons. With a 6-3 record thus far, it is fair to say that Call has answered the call — with CA just one win shy of already matching last year’s win total. Colebrook also has three players currently averaging double-digit points.
“The biggest challenge is getting a full team at practice,” Call said. “All but three of my kids play varsity and JV combined. With kids being out sick, it’s hard having a practice with everybody there.”
MARK LOCKE, LISBON BOYS
Locke takes over the reins of a Lisbon program after eight prior seasons at the JV level. With a roster loaded with underclassmen, the Panthers are still searching for their first win of the 2022-23 campaign.
“The biggest adjustment is going from coaching at the JV level to the varsity level in a state where even D-IV is so competitive and tough,” Locke said. “There is literally no let up in this schedule and with a very young team, it has been a challenge and the learning curve is very steep. The biggest challenge thus far is practices with only seven rostered players. It’s impossible to fully prep for opponents when you can’t practice five-on-five, so we focus mainly on fundamentals/skills and use games as our ‘live’ practices to improve our offense and defense. Most of the coaches/teams we’ve faced up until this point, understand that we are very young and trying to rebuild our program basically from scratch, so they’ve played us accordingly.
“We’ve had some lopsided losses and frustrating times this season, but I’ve learned a lot about myself as a coach, and have learned that there are positives in every situation. These young men I coach work incredibly hard and do not know the meaning of the word quit. None of the adversity we’ve met this season has taken away their love of the game or their resolve to improve as individuals and as a team. The community is so supportive and I am blessed to be coaching at Lisbon.”
RANDY LUMSDEN, HAZEN GIRLS
Lumsden, who has been involved with the Hardwick/Hazen programs at all levels for a number of years is finding great success in his first winter leading the varsity team. The Wildcats returned to Division III this winter after a brief stint in D-IV and are off to a scorching start. After dropping their season-opener, Hazen has rattled off nine straight wins and sit right below defending champion Windsor at the top of the D-III standings — a trip to the Barre Aud would be HU’s first since 2019.
JEREMIAH MELHUISH, NORTH COUNTRY BOYS
Melhuish replaced John Gunn — leader of the Falcon program for the last 18 seasons — after working as an NC varsity assistant the past two seasons and hasn’t missed a beat. Coming off three straight final four appearances, North Country looks poised to be a contender once again — sporting an 8-2 record at the season’s midpoint and sitting third in a stacked Division II.
“I was very lucky to have been working very closely with coach Gunn and this program in some capacity the last seven years,” Melhuish said. “However, the quality of opponents, game in and game out, and the preparation for those teams stands out as one aspect I’ve had to adjust to. There are no teams at the varsity level that you can look past. Each team has quality coaches, talented players, and they all have a game plan to try and beat you. If me and my staff don’t prepare well enough, we are not setting ourselves up for success as a team. I know and trust that the players on this team won’t let me down on and off the court, so I feel the pressure and obligation to not let them down either. That starts with preparation and it has honestly been a blast learning more about that part of this job.
“One of my biggest challenges — but also successes — so far this year has been growing the already positive culture of North Country basketball. Again, coach Gunn left behind a well-respected basketball program, from the middle school grades all the way up to varsity. We carried ourselves a certain way and sought to be positive leaders in our community. Those are big shoes to fill, but I am proud at how well this team and this program has embraced the continuity of this. We strive each day to not just become better basketball players, but also to become better men.”
PATRICK RAINVILLE, ST. JOHNSBURY BOYS
Rainville is no stranger to the ins and outs of leading a high school hoops program after guiding the Lyndon boys since 2018. In his first season with the Hilltoppers, Rainville takes over a team that was Division I’s top seed a season ago and made a run to the final four. Only three players returned from that squad, giving the new-look coach an essentially new-look roster to take on the Metro Division. St. J’s youth has battled hard thus far, with two of their three losses by five points or less.
“The most notable learning moment was probably within the first few weeks downsizing what we were doing,” Rainville said. “Simplifying our play has allowed us to be more decisive on both ends of the floor. The biggest challenge has probably been some early gaps in play with weather cancellations as well as injuries/sickness. We have had some long stretches without games and have yet to play a game with our whole roster.
“The biggest success has been how much this team cares for one another both on and off the court. They love spending time together.”
ELI VINCENT, WHITE MOUNTAINS BOYS
Vincent steers the Spartans this winter after losing a graduation class that included three key contributors. To make matters more interesting, WMR does not have a senior on its roster and is compiled mostly of juniors and sophomores. As the Recreation Director at Colonel Town in Lancaster, Vincent was very familiar with much of his roster entering the season. Prior chemistry has helped the Spartans stay competitive amongst New Hampshire’s deep and talented Division III.
“I would say just learning the players’ personalities [has been the biggest transition],” Vincent said. “Coming in knowing some of these young men already was helpful but each player learns and responds differently to different ways of coaching. Just finding that sweet spot took some time but I feel we are starting to click and I hope people can see that progress on the court.
“I would have to say dealing with losses [has been the biggest challenge]. I hate losing. I know most people do but the answer to the second part goes through the first. Learning how we can improve and win through those losses. If we’re going to lose, we better find ways to try to improve on those things that led us to lose. True success can’t come without a little adversity and helping these young men handle adversity and battle for one another, not just themselves, is huge.”
REED WEEKES, PROFILE GIRLS
Weekes returns to the Patriots bench this season, making the move from assistant to head coach. He has his Profile team playing opponents tough in a Division IV that’s currently 8-16 teams are separated by just two games. Also, two of the Patriots’ losses have come at the hands of eight-win teams.
”I think I got lucky a little bit,” Weekes said. “Last year most people know my dad was the head coach but he was having some health issues, so he really leaned on me to step up and take his place; which really helped me transition to becoming the head coach this year. I think the biggest thing for me is that you always have to be on top of everything. You always have to be available for the athletes, parents, athletic director, etc. I think I have done a good job but definitely a learning moment for me and something I had to adjust to really quickly.
“I think the biggest challenge is getting the full potential out of my team. We have had some good wins this year, but also some good losses. I can see the potential we have, but getting the girls to buy in every day has been the hardest part. I think we’re starting to get there and realize we can really compete with anyone. Not saying we’re going to win every single game but there’s not really a dominant undefeated team in Division IV this year. There are a lot of good teams in this division and I think playoffs are going to be really interesting. I think we can be and are going to be right in the middle of it all.”
