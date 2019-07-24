Local girls earn Sportsmanship Award at World Series

The Northeast Kingdom 14U All-Stars earned the Sportsmanship Award at this past week's Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Fla. The team was comprised of players from Newport, Derby line, Lyndonville, Bradford and St. Johnsbury. From left: coach Phil Laramie, Jenna Laramie, Julia Bigelow, Krysten Lathe, Hadlee Allen and Makenna Simmons. Back row: manager Chuck Simmons, Jaydin Royer, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Abby Fillion, Rileigh Fortin, Kyara Rutledge, Tori Young, Jordan Bandy, Julie Tanguay and coach Justin Royer. (Courtesy photo)

The Northeast Kingdom 14U All-Stars earned the Sportsmanship Award at this past week’s Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Fla. The team was comprised of players from Newport, Derby line, Lyndonville, Bradford and St. Johnsbury. From left: coach Phil Laramie, Jenna Laramie, Julia Bigelow, Krysten Lathe, Hadlee Allen and Makenna Simmons. Back row: manager Chuck Simmons, Jaydin Royer, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Abby Fillion, Rileigh Fortin, Kyara Rutledge, Tori Young, Jordan Bandy, Julie Tanguay and coach Justin Royer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.