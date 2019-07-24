The Northeast Kingdom 14U All-Stars earned the Sportsmanship Award at this past week’s Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Fla. The team was comprised of players from Newport, Derby line, Lyndonville, Bradford and St. Johnsbury. From left: coach Phil Laramie, Jenna Laramie, Julia Bigelow, Krysten Lathe, Hadlee Allen and Makenna Simmons. Back row: manager Chuck Simmons, Jaydin Royer, Kaylynn Pinsonneault, Abby Fillion, Rileigh Fortin, Kyara Rutledge, Tori Young, Jordan Bandy, Julie Tanguay and coach Justin Royer.
Latest News
- Local girls earn Sportsmanship Award at World Series
- Indians' Bieber loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Blue Jays
- Beleaguered Pac-12 takes steps to address officiating
- Privacy case settled, Facebook discloses FTC antitrust probe
- Track and field: Ex-SJA standout Minors to compete in Pan Am Games
- The Latest: Judge blocks asylum policy at US-Mexico border
- The Latest: Puerto Rico governor preparing statement
- Kawhi Leonard, Paul George want to make history for Clippers
- Johnson, Thomas defending champs as WGC moves to Memphis
- Schools that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
- Former US House candidate sentenced for campaign violations
- Patriots adjust to life without Gronk
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.