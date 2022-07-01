Local Golfers Gear Up For Vermont Am

BRATTLEBORO — Several local golfers will take their shot at the 2022 Vermont Amateur Championship, which will be held July 5-7 at the Brattleboro Country Club.
Jackson King, representing Barton Golf Club, will be one of the first players to hit the course, teeing off at 9:50. King is a Lake Region alum and just wrapped up his sophomore season at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. He won back-to-back events to begin the year and picked up top-10 finishes in half of his tournaments. King was named to the North Atlantic Conference First Team and All-Academic Team.
Another former Ranger, Brady Perron, will represent Cedar Knoll Country Club out of Hinesburg, as will Camden Ayer.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux is in the mix too. The former North Country standout was a two-time individual state champion and now plays for D-I Siena College in Loudenville, New York.
The Country Club of Barre will have a pair of Eatons, Nelson and William from St. Johnsbury, competing in the open. Nelson Eaton was named Division I co-champion alongside Giroux in 2020. William Eaton recently won the 15-to-18-year-old division at the VGA’s Junior Tour opening event at the Vermont National Country Club.
The first trio of golfers will tee off on July 5 at 8 a.m. Last year’s champion, Bryson Richards of Country Club of Barre, will be looking to defend his title and become the seventh repeat champion since 2000.
