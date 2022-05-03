Kadienne Whitcomb reacts during the first half of top-seeded Lyndon's 60-12 win over No. 16 Woodstock in the first round of the Division II tournament at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Whitcomb, on her 18th birthday, scored 23 points. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Kadienne Whitcomb reacts during the first half of top-seeded Lyndon's 60-12 win over No. 16 Woodstock in the first round of the Division II tournament at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Whitcomb, on her 18th birthday, scored 23 points. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDONVILLE — One of Vermont’s premier shooters is staying home to play ball.
Lyndon Institute standout Kadienne Whitcomb committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program, the school announced Tuesday.
A 5-foot-7 guard, Whitcomb led LI to a 17-3 record season this year and the No. 1 seed in the Division II tournament — a program first.
A sharpshooter with deep range, Whitcomb averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 3.0 steals per game as a senior. She was an All-Capital first-team selection, a Vermont Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star and was named to the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen.
Whitcomb has also excelled in the classroom. A four-year Honor Roll student at LI, she has also been a member of the National Honor Society and the Athletic Honor Society the past two years.
NVU-Lyndon head coach Ben Arsenault was particularly impressed by Whitcomb’s work ethic.
“Kadienne is the type of player who puts the time into her craft in and out of the normal playing season,” Arsenault said.”Kadienne is also a great teammate. She is someone who is a joy to be around and as a result takes pride in building relationships with her teammates.
“Kadienne leads by example in her work ethic and I’m confident that her presence will enhance our locker room next season. On the court, Kadienne is a knock-down shooter and we are extremely excited to have her join our program in the fall.”
LI coach Eric Berry says Whitcomb is one of the top players to have come through his program.
“Kadienne is the consummate team player and one of the best players I have ever coached at Lyndon Institute,” Berry said. “She is a deadly three-point shooter who will stretch defenses outside the area code, which is a problem for anyone who dares play zone defense. Kadienne is the definition of a student-athlete, a great team captain and leader.”
Whitcomb joins high school teammate Olivia Lewis (St. Johnsbury), Marisa Schlegel (Nampa, Idaho), and Lindsay Gannon (Beverly, Mass.) in NVU-Lyndon’s 2022-2023 recruiting class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.