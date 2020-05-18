BARRE — Thunder Road will be quiet this holiday weekend.
Race officials at the Barre track announced on Monday the postponement of the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic, which was slated for Sunday. The decision was made because of ongoing health and safety regulations related to the COVID-19 public health crisis and restrictions from Gov. Phil Scott’s extended “Stay Smart, Stay Safe” executive order.
“Since the beginning of this outbreak, we’ve been committed to doing things the right way,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “The health and safety of our teams and fans, along with their families, is always our first priority. We certainly don’t want to jeopardize all the progress that has been made in Vermont by starting racing too early or without the right precautions in place. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and take guidance from the state as we work to get the 2020 racing season underway.”
No other scheduling decisions have been made yet. The next event currently on the Thunder Road schedule is Capital City Auto Mart Night on Friday, June 12.
COLLEGE HOOPS
HORNETS CAMP CANCELED: The 2020 NVU-Lyndon Hornets basketball camp, slated for two different weeks in July and hosting kids ages 8-16, was canceled on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The girls camp was set for July 13-17; the boys July 20-24.
On the Hornets website a note read: “Unfortunately our Summer 2020 sessions are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to be back in Summer 2021.”
