NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Island Pond’s Derek Ming started the 2020 “King of the Mountains” championship chase in top form Saturday, capturing the Foley Oil & Propane Late Model win at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The veteran took the lead from South Barre’s Mike Bailey on a lap-12 restart and sped off to victory in the first point-counting event of the year for the Late Model class.
Ming earned the fourth starting spot in qualifying for the 50-lap feature and was content to ride early as Bailey and Jon Savage swapped the lead back and forth. When the first caution flew on lap 8 for a crash involving Rhode Island invader Mike Benevides and rookie Andy Hill, Ming was running in the third spot behind the lead duo.
Although Ming surrendered the third spot to defending track champion Quinny Welch and the restart, he recovered quickly, shooting around both Welch and Savage on lap 11. One circuit later, Savage drifted high in turn four and spun, sending the field scrambling and bringing out the second caution. When the green flew again, Ming shot around Bailey for the top spot.
Two more cautions would fly, with the final yellow on lap 26 giving Bailey, Welch, and Stephen Donahue a shot at Ming. However, the trio got mixed up in their own battle shortly after the restart, allowing Ming to get away and cruise to the win.
Donahue and Welch both got around Bailey in the closing laps to finish second and third. Oren Remick, Matt Morrill, Joel Hodgdon, Stacy Cahoon, Christian Laflamme and Jeff Marshall rounded out the top 10.
Hardwick’s Jaden Perry earned his first career victory at White Mountain in the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers. Perry started fifth in the 35-lap feature and needed just three laps to move into the second spot behind opening night winner Michael Clark.
From there, Perry stalked Clark until the first caution flew on lap 19 for Jody Sicard’s spin. Perry got the lead on the restart and held on through one more caution to take the victory.
Littleton’s Tyler Thompson remained unstoppable in the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s by snagging his third straight win. Thompson came from eighth on the starting grid and evaded two lap-1 crashes to eventually grab the lead from fellow Littleton driver Ryan Ware on lap 17 of the 25-lap feature and motor to the win.
Easton’s Jason Wyman barely survived a late scare to go wire-to-wire for the win in the 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars. Wyman started outside pole for the 25-lap feature and immediately took the lead from St. Johnsbury’s Colby Bourgeois. However, Bourgeois dogged him throughout the caution-free race and was able to get back alongside him as the laps wound down. The result came down to a sprint to the checkered flag, with Wyman edging Bourgeois by just 0.009 seconds for the win.
Gilmanton’s Thomas Smithers VI went from last to first for the win in the Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Trucks. Smither sliced his way through the field to take the lead from Logan Farnsworth just before the halfway mark of the 15-lap feature and sailed off into the sunset of the caution-free race. Farnsworth and Dominic Warren finished second and third.
White Mountain Motorsports Park continues its summer racing season this Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Jon Parks Tractor Triple Crown Series opener. The Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers will go 75 green flag laps to start the three-race series. The Foley Oil & Propane Late Models, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s, and Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Trucks join them on the card.
Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids). Northeast Sports Network will once again offer a live pay-per-view of the event for $15 on www.NSNsports.net.
——
WHITE MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK
JUNE 20, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
FOLEY OIL & PROPANE LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Derek Ming ( 45VT ) Island Pond, VT
2. Stephen Donahue ( 26VT ) Graniteville, VT
3. Quinten Welch ( 78NH ) Groveton, NH
4. Michael Bailey ( 1ME ) South Barre, VT
5. Corey Mason ( 1NH ) Groveton, NH
6. Matthew Morrill ( 9NH ) Moultonborough, NH
7. Joel Hodgdon ( 36VT ) Craftsbury, VT
8. Stacy Cahoon ( 83VT ) St. Johnsbury, VT
9. Christian Laflamme ( 10ME ) Whitefield, NH
10. Jeff Marshall ( 32NH ) Gilman, VT
11. Scott Coburn ( 72VT ) Barre, VT
12. Jon Savage ( 18NH ) Whitefield, NH
13. Allie Menard ( 06NH ) Dorchester, NH
14. David LaBrecque ( 57NH ) Thornton, NH
15. #Shane Hawthorne ( 5NH ) Franklin, NH
16. Mike Benevides ( 50RI ) Westerly, RI
17. Richie Brown ( 20NH ) Wentworth, NH
18. #Anthony Hill ( 8VT ) Waterford, VT
DNS Peyton Lanphear ( 22VT ) Waterbury, VT
——
WELLS RIVER CHEVROLET FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Jaden Perry ( 92VT ) Hardwick, VT
2. Shane Sicard ( 4NH ) Barton, VT
3. #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) St.Johnsbury, VT
4. Michael Clark ( 2VT ) Littleton, NH
5. Matthew Potter ( 23VT ) Marshfield, VT
6. Michael Potter ( 23NH ) Marshfield, VT
7. #Hunter King ( 62VT ) Woodbury, VT
8. Laci Potter ( 55X ) West Danville, VT
9. Jody Sicard ( 49NH ) Barton, VT
10. Nathaniel Parkin ( 88NH ) Bradford, VT
11. Jason Woodard ( 68VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
DNS David Ofsuryk ( 73VT ) Derby Line, VT
——
WOODSVILLE GUARANTY SAVINGS BANK STRICTLY STOCK MINI’S
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Tyler Thompson ( 51 ) Littleton, NH
2. Ryan Ware ( 32 ) Littleton, NH
3. Brett Jackson ( 31 ) Bethlehem, NH
4. Travis Dickinson ( 60 ) Littleton, NH
5. Adam Sicard ( 16 ) Barton, VT
6. Jamie Ball ( 99 ) Passumpsic, VT
7. Darren Newland ( 25 ) E. Burke, VT
8. Les Washburn ( 11 ) Bethlehem, NH
9. Gavin McGinnis ( 10 ) St. Johnsbury, VT
10. Tim Corey ( 10x ) Whitefield, NH
11. Nicole Ouellette ( 88 ) Milan, NH
12. Jack Hayes ( 09 ) Littleton, NH
13. Keri Driscoll ( 91 ) Gilmanton, NH
——
7-ELEVEN DWARF CARS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Jason Wyman ( 88 ) Easton, NH
2. Colby Bourgeois ( 82 ) St. Johnsbury, VT
3. Jeff Ainsworth ( 41 ) Bethlehem, NH
4. Chad Dufour ( 52 ) Littleton, NH
5. Derrick Marsan ( 40 ) Methuen, MA
6. Paul Marsan ( 45 ) Methuen, MA
7. Dave Gyger ( 93 ) Campton, NH
8. Mark Evans ( 4 )
DNS Kevin Wyman ( 02 ) Bath, NH
——
DADS 4 BY TOOL & SUPPLY KIDS TRUCKS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Thomas Smithers, VI ( 24 ) Gilmanton, NH
2. Logan Farnsworth ( 22 ) St. Johnsbury, VT
3. Dominic Warren ( 9 ) Concord, VT
4. Matthew Knowlton ( 8 ) Northfield, VT
5. Damion Sicard ( 23 ) Barton, VT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.