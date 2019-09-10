ORLEANS — In a close match at Orleans Country Club, North Country edged host Lake Region by eight strokes, 94-102. Senior North Country co-captain Grace Giroux and Tia Martinez of the LR Rangers were neck-and-neck before Giroux (45) edged past Martinez by one stroke. NC senior co-captain Sophia Clements (49) was the only other of the eight players to break 50.

Next for the four-time champion Falcons is a Thursday 4 p.m. match in at Links at Lang Farm (Essex Junction). The Rangers visit Country Club of Vermont (Waterbury Ctr.) on Wednesday for a 3:30 match hosted by Harwood.

