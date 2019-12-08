Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
BRATTLEBORO — In a topsy-turvy season opener, the Brattleboro Colonels scored two late goals for a 6-4 win over visiting St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday in the kickoff local game of winter sports season.
Four players scored for St. J, including forward Gregor Vogel with 2:26 left in the third period. That tied the game 4-4, but Jack Peddison scored the huge go-ahead goal with 49.5 seconds to go and Brattleboro shorthanded, gaining a hat trick in the process. An empty-netter Gavin Howard, his second goal of the game, wrapped up the scoring. St. J had a 28-23 shots advantage.
