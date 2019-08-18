LITTLETON — Littleton’s Anthony Pifari won the annual Tender 5K Charity Run/Walk on Saturday. The two-time winner posted a time of 16 minutes, 34 seconds, shattering the previous course record he set in 2017 by 24 seconds.
Pifari, a sophomore cross country runner at NVU-Lyndon, ripped along the Industrial Park Road-based race and finished comfortably ahead of Whitefield runner-up Christopher Reilly (17:51). The top five was rounded out by Bret Austin (Bath, 20:12), Steven Saffo (Benton, 21:17) and Joshua Farrell (Pawtucket R.I., 21:22). Ninety-five male runners finished the course.
(0) comments
