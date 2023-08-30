Local Samantha Valentine To Lead Lyndon Women’s Soccer

LYNDONVILLE — Samantha Valentine is taking the reins of the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s soccer program.
The Lyndon Institute and Hornet alumna succeeds Ben Arsenault, who stepped down in July after leading the program for the past three years. Arsenault remains the school’s head women’s basketball coach.
Valentine graduated from NVU-Lyndon in May of 2022 and was a forward on the Hornet soccer team in 2021. She also played softball for the Hornets in 2022. Valentine finished her degree with a 3.98 grade point average and was a multi-time Dean’s and President’s List honoree. She was also named to the North Atlantic Conference All-Academic Team.
Valentine transferred to Lyndon from Albertus Magnus College in the spring of 2019 after playing two seasons for the Falcons. She played in 26 games at Albertus, scoring two goals in her sophomore season. She was named her team’s Most Improved Player and was named to the Great Northeast Conference Sportsmanship Team and the All-Academic Team.
Valentine has coached soccer, gymnastics, skiing and biking in the Lyndonville area. She is a 2017 graduate of Lyndon Institute.
Valentine is excited at the opportunity in front of her. “I’m both grateful and hopeful about the opportunities to coach where I once played. Despite the challenges we may face, I’m dedicated to ensuring that these young women are able to enjoy the privilege of playing collegiate sports. As the VTSU women’s soccer team heads into the season, we are looking forward to improving on last year’s 2-10-3 season while having fun, increasing team morale, and re-igniting the competitive spirit this program needs.”
VTSU Lyndon Athletic Director Chris Gilmore believes that Valentine will bring new energy to the Lyndon program. “Samantha is the right person at the right time for our women’s soccer program. She will bring her solid background in soccer and her great enthusiasm for our student athletes. We look forward to the future of the women’s soccer program with Samantha at the helm.”
Valentine will make her coaching debut this Saturday when Lyndon opens the 2023 season with a non-conference matchup against Paul Smith’s College. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
