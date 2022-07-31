BURLINGTON — Seven Vermont 4-H’ers and their coaches recently returned from the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The annual competition, held June 26-July 1, attracted 691 youths from 39 states who competed on 169 teams. The Vermont delegation competed in two of the nine different disciplines: hunting/wildlife skills and smallbore .22 pistol.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.