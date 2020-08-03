Local Swimmers Conquer Border Bumper Challenge

On Sunday, three open water swimmers completed a 15 mile Circumnavigation “Border Bumper” swim on Lake Memphremagog.
Vera Rivard, age 16, Margaret Rivard, age 13, both of Springfield, N.H. and Derby, and Charlotte Brynn, age 53, of Stowe, started from The Clubhous docks in Derby Bay, swam to the green buoy at the Bluffs, to the second green buoy off Bluff Farms, to the small dock at the EastSide Restaurant, to the bow of the Northern Star, to the red buoy at Farrant’s Point, to the Lighthouse by Blueberry Acres, to the large rock on the US side of the slash at the border and back to The Clubhous.
Charlotte Brynn and Vera Rivard completed their swim in 8 hours, 49 minutes. Margaret Rivard finished her swim an hour later in 9 hours, 49 minutes.
Margaret was escorted by her mother, Darcie DeBlois Rivard, paddling a kayak throughout. Charlotte and Vera were escorted by pontoon boat, Lucky, piloted by Phil White and crewed by Heidi Brynn.
The swim was organized and hosted by Kingdom Games and ratified as being completed in conformity with traditional channel crossing rules, by the Northeast Kingdom Open Water Swimming Association.
Water temperature ranged from 74 F to 75 F. Winds were light and variable during the first few hours, but started to increase from the south as the swimmers headed north from the City Docks. By the time they reached the border, the wind had picked up to 10 to 20 MPH from the south with gusts as high as 30 MPH. It made for a joyfully challenging three-mile crossing from the west side of the lake back to the eastside. Waves were about two feet high most of the way, with a brief respite in the lee of Black Island.
Earlier this year, Vera Rivard completed a 28.5 mile circumnavigation of Manhattan Island. She is hopeful of being able to attempt a crossing of the English Channel later this August. Margaret is hopeful of swimming the 25 mile length of Lake Memphremagog, if the border is re-opened before the end of the Summer. Charlotte is always ready and looking for the next big challenge.
Small group, socially distanced open water swims will be continuing during August, with the NEK Swim Week on August 8 through August 16, 2020 and several more Saturday Clubhous Swims at the end of August. For more information or to register: www.kingdomgames.co
