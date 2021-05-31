Local Vermont Spring H.S. Playoff Pairings
Kelleigh Simpson, Molly Smith (18) and the Lyndon Vikings are the No. 1 seed in the Division II tournament. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Vermont Principals’ Association released playoff pairings for its spring sports on Monday. Listed below are the matchups of our local teams for the first two rounds.

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

Tuesday

• No. 12 St. Johnsbury (3-12) at No. 5 Mt. Anthony (8-3), 4:30

Quarterfinal

Friday

• St. J-Mt. Anthony winner vs. No. 13 Rutland-No. 4 Rice winner, 4:30

—-

DIVISION II

First Round

Tuesday

• No. 9 North Country (7-8-1) at No. 8 Otter Valley (7-8), 4:30

• No. 13 Lake Region (5-9) at No. 4 Lyndon (10-3-1), 4:30

Quarterfinals

Friday

• North Country-Otter Valley winner vs. No. 16 Lamoille-No. 1 Hartford winner, 4:30

• No. 12 Missisquoi-No. 5 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region-Lyndon winner, 4:30

——

DIVISION III

First Round

Tuesday

• No. 12 Oxbow (3-12) at No. 5 Hazen (10-6), 4:30

Quarterfinal

Friday

• Hazen-Oxbow winner vs. No. 13 Northfield-No. 4 Bellows Falls winner, 4:30

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

Tuesday

• No. 9 West Rutland (2-10) at No. 8 Danville (1-11), 4:30

Quarterfinals

Friday

• West Rutland-Danville winner at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30

• No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30

——

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

First Round

Tuesday

• No. 10 North Country (5-9) at No. 7 Brattleboro (9-4), 4:30

• No. 11 Champlain Valley (4-12) at No. 6 St. Johnsbury (10-5), 4:30

Quarterfinals

Friday

• North Country-Brattleboro winner at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30

• Champlain Valley-St. J winner at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30

——

DIVISION II

Quarterfinal

Saturday

• No. 9 Otter Valley-No. 8 Lamoille winner at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3

——

DIVISION III

First Round

Tuesday

• No. 11 Randolph (4-10) at No. 6 Lake Region (5-8), 4:30

Quarterfinal

Saturday

• Randolph-Lake Region winner at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3

——

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals

Friday

• No. 9 Craftsbury-No. 8 Northfield winner at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30

• No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30

——

BOYS LACROSSE

Division II

First Round

Tuesday

• No. 9 Burlington (0-13) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (3-8), 4:30

Friday

Quarterfinal

• Burlington-St. J winner at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30

——

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division II

Quarterfinal

Friday

• No. 12 Colchester-No. 5 U-32 winner at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30

——

BOYS TENNIS

Division I

First Round

Wednesday

• No. 9 Brattleboro (8-4) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3

Quarterfinal

Saturday

• Brattleboro-St. J winner at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3

——

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I

Quarterfinal

Friday

• No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) at No. 3 South Burlington, 3

——

BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

Tuesday

• No. 14 St. Johnsbury (1-9) at No. 3 South Burlington (10-2), 4:30

Quarterfinal

Thursday

• No. 11 Essex-No. 6 Rice winner vs. St. J-South Burlington winner, 4:30

——

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

Thursday

• No. 6 St. Johnsbury (2-10) at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (8-4), 4:30

