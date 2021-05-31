Local Vermont Spring H.S. Playoff Pairings

The Vermont Principals’ Association released playoff pairings for its spring sports on Monday. Listed below are the matchups of our local teams for the first two rounds.
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
Tuesday
• No. 12 St. Johnsbury (3-12) at No. 5 Mt. Anthony (8-3), 4:30
Quarterfinal
Friday
• St. J-Mt. Anthony winner vs. No. 13 Rutland-No. 4 Rice winner, 4:30
—-
DIVISION II
First Round
Tuesday
• No. 9 North Country (7-8-1) at No. 8 Otter Valley (7-8), 4:30
• No. 13 Lake Region (5-9) at No. 4 Lyndon (10-3-1), 4:30
Quarterfinals
Friday
• North Country-Otter Valley winner vs. No. 16 Lamoille-No. 1 Hartford winner, 4:30
• No. 12 Missisquoi-No. 5 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region-Lyndon winner, 4:30
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday
• No. 12 Oxbow (3-12) at No. 5 Hazen (10-6), 4:30
Quarterfinal
Friday
• Hazen-Oxbow winner vs. No. 13 Northfield-No. 4 Bellows Falls winner, 4:30
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
Tuesday
• No. 9 West Rutland (2-10) at No. 8 Danville (1-11), 4:30
Quarterfinals
Friday
• West Rutland-Danville winner at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30
• No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30
——
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday
• No. 10 North Country (5-9) at No. 7 Brattleboro (9-4), 4:30
• No. 11 Champlain Valley (4-12) at No. 6 St. Johnsbury (10-5), 4:30
Quarterfinals
Friday
• North Country-Brattleboro winner at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30
• Champlain Valley-St. J winner at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30
——
DIVISION II
Quarterfinal
Saturday
• No. 9 Otter Valley-No. 8 Lamoille winner at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday
• No. 11 Randolph (4-10) at No. 6 Lake Region (5-8), 4:30
Quarterfinal
Saturday
• Randolph-Lake Region winner at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3
——
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals
Friday
• No. 9 Craftsbury-No. 8 Northfield winner at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30
• No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30
——
BOYS LACROSSE
Division II
First Round
Tuesday
• No. 9 Burlington (0-13) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (3-8), 4:30
Friday
Quarterfinal
• Burlington-St. J winner at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30
——
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division II
Quarterfinal
Friday
• No. 12 Colchester-No. 5 U-32 winner at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30
——
BOYS TENNIS
Division I
First Round
Wednesday
• No. 9 Brattleboro (8-4) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3
Quarterfinal
Saturday
• Brattleboro-St. J winner at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3
——
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I
Quarterfinal
Friday
• No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) at No. 3 South Burlington, 3
——
BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
Tuesday
• No. 14 St. Johnsbury (1-9) at No. 3 South Burlington (10-2), 4:30
Quarterfinal
Thursday
• No. 11 Essex-No. 6 Rice winner vs. St. J-South Burlington winner, 4:30
——
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
Thursday
• No. 6 St. Johnsbury (2-10) at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (8-4), 4:30
