Local XC Runners Headed To Junior Olympic Nationals

Green Mountain Athletic Association team members front row from left: Porter Hurteau, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Carson Eames. Middle row: Ari Leven, Nathan Bernier and Nathan Lenzini. Back row: Teddy Tremblay and Isaac Lenzini. (Contributed photo)

Six St. Johnsbury Academy cross-country runners representing the Green Mountain Athletic Association will be competing at the Junior Olympic National Championships in College Station, Texas (at Texas A&M) on Saturday.

The group includes senior Nathan Lenzini, juniors Carson Eames and Nathaniel Bernier, sophomores Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Ari Leven and freshman Isaac Lenzini. Each were contributors on St. J’s second consecutive Division I championship this fall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.