Local XC Runners Headed To Junior Olympic Nationals

Green Mountain Athletic Association team members front row from left: Porter Hurteau, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Carson Eames. Middle row: Ari Leven, Nathan Bernier and Nathan Lenzini. Back row: Teddy Tremblay and Isaac Lenzini. (Contributed photo)
Six St. Johnsbury Academy cross-country runners representing the Green Mountain Athletic Association will be competing at the Junior Olympic National Championships in College Station, Texas (at Texas A&M) on Saturday.
The group includes senior Nathan Lenzini, juniors Carson Eames and Nathaniel Bernier, sophomores Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Ari Leven and freshman Isaac Lenzini. Each were contributors on St. J’s second consecutive Division I championship this fall.
Now, the Hilltoppers are running for GMAA, out of the Burlington area, a USATF club.
“We chose this route to keep the team mostly intact as they continued to race postseason,” longtime SJA coach Chip Langmaid said, who is also coach at GMAA. “It is not affiliated with the school, but the Academy has been very supportive.
“We have had both individuals and teams qualify in the past but never have had a full team compete at the National level,” Langmaid continued. He added that Thornton-Sherman has been to Nationals before. Younger brother Joel has also been and qualified again this year as part of the Granite State Flash team.
The six St. J runners punched their tickets to Nationals by turning in strong performances at the Region 1 Qualifier in North Berwick, Maine back in late November. The boys placed second overall, runner-up to Sentinel Striders out of Rhode Island.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman won his 15-16-year-old division and placed third overall. Each runner finished in the top 20, qualifying as individuals as well.
Other results included Eames (eighth overall and fourth in the 15-16 age group), Bernier (17th overall, 10th in 15-16), Nathan Lenzini (30th, 14th in 17-18), Isaac Lenzini (23rd, 13th in 15-16) and Leven (40th overall, 20th in 15-16). Joel Thornton-Sherman finished sixth in the 13-14-year-old group and was the fastest 13-year-old.
“It has been incredible to have six of the boys continue and dedicate themselves to this,” Langmaid said. “We hope it isn’t too hot — looks to be near 80 degrees — and flat, but it will be a great experience for them to tackle this opportunity together. We are all really looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.