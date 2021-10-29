BURLINGTON — Ten locals were among the 441 finishers in last weekend’s Vermont City Marathon and Relay.
The Oct. 24 race was run as a half-marathon (13.1 miles). The winning time of one hour, 7.23 minutes was run by William McGovern, 24, of Stowe. The top female runner, Lily Anderson, also 24, of Brooklyn, N.Y., crossed the finish line in 1:16.26, giving her eighth overall.
Locals in the race included Lyndonville’s Walter Morris, 71, tops among the three runners in his division. Littleton’s (N.H.) Larry Berg, 53, was fourth among the 25 runners in his division.
Local runners are listed by name, age, hometown place and time.
Ben Bunnell, 28, St. Johnsbury, 18th, 1:20.23
Kristin Mantius, 40, Danville, 97th, 1:38.25
Larry Berg, 53, Littleton, 126th, 1:42.27
Peter Mantius, 45, Danville, 164th, 1:47.48
Evan Newell, 43, E. Burke, 170th, 1:48.50
Charlotte Coughlin, 23, E. Burke, 171st, 1:48.52
Tiffany Benoit, 30, Danville, 264th, 1:58.43
Walter Morris, 71, Lyndonville, 305th, 2:03.24
Anne Knights, 47, St. J, 412th, 2:26.06
Dorothy Stevens, 70, Hardwick, 413th, 2:26.06
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.