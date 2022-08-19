Locals Earn Enduro World Series Podium Honors
Buy Now

Brett Danderson competing in an Enduro World Series event at Burke Mountain held Aug. 12-14, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

BURKE — It was a warm and sunny welcome to the Northeast Kingdom for many first-time visitors as racers from 35 different countries competed in the Enduro World Series event hosted by Burke Mountain Aug. 12-14.

Not to be outshined by the international competition, an abundance of locals made their presence known throughout the weekend, too.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.