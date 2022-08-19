Locals Earn Enduro World Series Podium Honors

BURKE — It was a warm and sunny welcome to the Northeast Kingdom for many first-time visitors as racers from 35 different countries competed in the Enduro World Series event hosted by Burke Mountain Aug. 12-14.
Not to be outshined by the international competition, an abundance of locals made their presence known throughout the weekend, too.
Ella McAndrew of East Burke captured first place in the women’s EWS 80 and her husband, Alex, finished 44th overall in the EWS professional race. American Richie Rude was the overall winner and had the support of nearly his entire family, including his 90-year-old grandmother, seeing him compete in person for the first time.
Corrinne Prevot, owner and founder of Vermont-based company SKIDA and a Burke EWS vendor partner, placed first in the women’s EWS 100 category. Ella Skawald, of East Burke, took home the top spot in the women’s EWS 80.
The local power didn’t stop there. Brett Danderson won the men’s 35+ EWS 100 and Joe Fox grabbed 16th in the men’s EWS 80.
Three ideRide team members earned podium honors. Matt Gilbertson, of Lyndonville, placed second in the men’s 35+ EWS 100 and third-place finishes were earned by 15-year-old Cameron Reimert, of East Burke, in the women’s 13-16 EWS 80 and Eric Miller (East Burke) in the men’s 45+ EWS 100.
The local presence was strong, as was the youth presence.
Other teens joining Reimert on the course last weekend was Lydia Reimert (15, East Burke) placing fourth in the women’s 13-16 EWS 80 and Yofta Laroque (17, Barnet) placing sixth in the men’s EWS 80. Huckle Perkins (16, Barnet, 18th place) and Sisu Lange (15, Wheelock, 20th place) both competed in the men’s 13-16 EWS 80.
A large number of other local riders from Vermont and New Hampshire competed and held their own against the world’s stiffest competition. However, EWS only collects rider nationality when registering and does not specify the states or hometowns; meaning that such information was not made available.
What the EWS registration coordinator did supply, is that there were roughly 250 amateurs that competed — of which approximately 200 were Americans and three-quarters of those riders were New Englanders. It is estimated that about 50 of those racers were from Vermont and New Hampshire.
On the pro side, there was a much more prominent international draw. Out of 225 racers, only 82 were from the United States and around 30 from New England; including five or less from Vermont and New Hampshire.
The next stop on the EWS circuit is this weekend at Sugarloaf in Maine. The short trip east will add another American map dot on a season that has seen racers travel all over the globe; including Scotland, Australia, Slovenia, Italy and Canada so far this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.