Locals Named To Hockey All-Star Rotary Classic Rosters

The 37th Rotary All-Star Classic will not be played because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second straight year the game’s been canceled.
Event organizers and coaches in Division I and II, however, still honored the state’s top high school hockey players from the 2021 senior class with roster spots.
Among the local girls picks were Kingdom Blades standouts Julia Ballinger and Kory Champney of North Country and Alexis Duranleau and Holly Stein of St. Johnsbury.
The boys selections were Lyndon’s Dan Lanoue (North Country) and Colin MacDiarmid (Lyndon), along with St. Johnsbury’s Nate Adams and Viktor Pallasvesa.
GIRLS
Austin — BFA-St. Albans: Macie Boissonneault, Chiara Skeels. Brattleboro: Rosie Carignan, Brianna Paul. Burr and Burton: Miranda Eisenman, Kilo Francomb, Stella Turner, Annette Zilkha. CVU/MMU: Alicia Veronneau, Katherine Veronneau. Harwood: Haley Brickey, Clara Griffin, Molly Yacovoni. Rice: Katherine Hoff, Emily McDonald, Alison Walker. Rutland: Alexis Patterson, Ella Rowkes. Spaulding: Addie Reil. South Burlington: Aly Larose, Ella Troville. Woodstock: Eliza Dodson.
Harris — Burlington/Colchester: Brynn Coughlin, Kendall Muzzy, Ruby Wool. Essex: Sophie Forcier, Courtney Himes, Hannah Himes, Abigail Robbins. Hartford: Izzy Stack. Middlebury: Abby Hodsden, Audrey Schnoor. Missisquoi: Abby Bessette, Madison Conley, Lora Fresn, Beth Laroche, Brianna Parent. North Country/Lyndon: Julia Ballinger, Kory Champney, Alexis Duranleau, Holly Stein. U-32: Cadence Burgess, Elizabeth Guthrie, Delanee Hill, Cece Martin.
BOYS
Austin — Brattleboro: Mason Foard, Ryan Gerard, Gavin Howard, Austin Wood. Champlain Valley: Aiden Machanic, Cam Saia. Essex: Ryan Clark, Will Couture, Max Line, Joe Maher, Tobias Martin, Owen Young. Harwood: Liam Guyette. Middlebury: Tucker Stearns. Mount Mansfield: Will Hauf. St. Johnsbury: Nate Adams, Viktor Pallasvesa. South Burlington: Hunter Fay. Stowe: Henry Paumgarten. U-32: Gregg Golonka, Jonthan O’Brian, Neil Rohan.
Harris — BFA-St. Albans: Nate Benoit, Colby Morin, Christian Vallee. Burr and Burton: Mark Carthy, Zach King, Jacob Mulac. Colchester: Brendan Fath. Harwood: Gavin Thomsen. Lyndon: Dan Lanoue, Colin MacDiarmid. Missisquoi: P.J. Bouchard, Charles Gates, Steven King, Hunter Mason, Jackson Porter. Rice: Sam Rubman, Cole Tarrant. Spaulding: Christian Gagne, Owen Kresco. Woodstock: Charles Green, Andrew Gubbins, Riley Shepherd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.