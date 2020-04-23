Locals run for Crush Covid fundraiser

Lyndon Institute’s Nick Matteis and his Caledonia Flash club soccer team ran a 5K last Sunday for the SWEAT2SUPPORT Run & Walk “Crush Covid” fundraiser. Every member of the team participated and helped raise $250 for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Everyone ran their own 5K ‘race’ at high noon to observe the social distancing order. Nick’s sister, Olivia, and dad, Mike, contributed to the cause along with several other team family members.
“It was a nice way for the kids to feel like they can do something proactive in the nation’s efforts to fight this battle,” Mike said.
There were over 700 participants all across the country, running a combined 3,300 miles. The total amount raised was $27,545.
