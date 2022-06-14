Dick McCarthy has been a familiar figure on soccer fields throughout Vermont, perusing the sidelines at both St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute.
After 15-plus years, the longtime coach is retiring.
Serving the last nine years as a Viking, McCarthy will remember his time as a coach for the impact he had on his players beyond the pitch.
“I always placed a premium on relationships between players and competing as one very diverse unit,” McCarthy said. “Without question, my friendships with my players and their faith in me is what I valued most.”
McCarthy faced a unique challenge that most coaches in the area never had to worry about. Unlike neighboring schools that usually feature teams that have grown up and played together since they were kids, both St. J and LI often sported international players on their rosters.
Creating team chemistry as well as learning to play with new players was a challenge that McCarthy gladly accepted.
At St. J, his team motto was, ‘Unity and Sacrifice’ and at LI it was, ‘Play As One.’
“The mixes of local and international students offered such rich opportunities for appreciation and understanding,” he said. “Getting young men to be humble and committed to someone who was just recently a complete stranger with a vastly different life experience can have the sort of lasting impact that not many young people get.”
When looking back at his coaching career, a few specific games stand out. One is the Hilltoppers’ 2-0 semifinal loss to Burlington in 2008. He remembers students at the school being released early and running down to encircle the field.
“The team got the sort of shine that I felt they deserved,” McCarthy said.
At LI, a 2-1 first-round victory over Lake Region was a highlight that McCarthy looks back on fondly. The Rangers were coming off a semifinal appearance and back-to-back D-II state championships before that.
“The seniors on that team had been part of the turn-around and I felt very happy for them to get that win,” he said.
McCarthy has been coaching since his high school days when he helped with soccer camps and then in college when he got his first official gig coaching a travel team.
“I just always loved the flow and creativity of coaching. The challenge of getting a bunch of individuals to develop a similar attitude, focus, and work rate is a neat challenge,” he said.
As McCarthy’s presence in the local soccer community lessens, he leaves confident in the others involved that have helped it grow but also in the next generation that will help it continue.
“There are some great folks that have put a lot of time and energy into the kids and the game,” McCarthy said. “Miles Etter has been as it forever; Doug Chapman and the Flood folks have done a really good job of elevating the game and giving the players a chance to develop their skills.
“Very few of my players have gone on to play at the next level, but I hope they make good coaches one day.”
The Vikings, meanwhile, have a new coach in place. Marty Etter, a longtime Lyndon Institute JV and assistant coach, will replace McCarthy.
“Coach [Marty] Etter and [Rudi] Gras will do a wonderful job with the program,” McCarthy said. “They understand the game, love to compete, and care about the players. Coach Etter has deep roots in the program; I am confident he will keep it steered in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.