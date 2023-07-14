Tim Haskins’ coaching resume doesn’t seem possible.

The current Groveton girls basketball coach has been at the helm for 59 high school varsity sports seasons, in which he has compiled 729 total wins, seven state championships and seven runner-ups. If you factor in his years as an assistant coach as well as his own playing days, Haskins has been involved in 30 NHIAA championship games and a part of 20 different title-winning teams.

