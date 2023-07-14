Tim Haskins’ coaching resume doesn’t seem possible.
The current Groveton girls basketball coach has been at the helm for 59 high school varsity sports seasons, in which he has compiled 729 total wins, seven state championships and seven runner-ups. If you factor in his years as an assistant coach as well as his own playing days, Haskins has been involved in 30 NHIAA championship games and a part of 20 different title-winning teams.
Safe to say, Thursday’s announcement by NHIAA Executive Director Jeffrey T. Collins should come as little surprise.
It was announced that Haskins is one of seven people that will be inducted into the 2023 NHIAA Hall of Fame class. The others are Peter Cofran, Newfound, Contributor; Robert ‘Bin’ Hood, Berlin, Official; Bruce Parsons, Plymouth, Contributor; Carol Rivard, Hampton, Official; Melinda ‘Mim’ Ryan, Timberlane, Coach; and Thomas Sawyer, Londonderry, Coach.
“It’s an honor to be part of the NHIAA class of 2023, and getting the chance to join several other North Country coaches who’ve been inducted in previous years,” Haskins said. “I’ve also been very lucky to have had the chance to wear a lot of different coaching hats in a great sports town and sports school in Groveton, a chance that would be harder to come by at a bigger school — and having the chance to work with, alongside, and in the same arena as other North Country HOF members like Jenness, Collins, Bailey, Trask and Purrington.”
Haskins’ first varsity coaching experience came at Woodsville where he led the Engineers’ cross-country team for two seasons in 1984 and ‘85. A Woodsville grad himself in 1979 — he won a baseball championship as a player in 1977 — Haskins had returned home after graduating from Boston College in ‘83 and getting his certification in education.
His high school coaching career took off when he began teaching at Groveton in 1986-87. That year, Haskins took over the varsity softball program and led the Eagles to 315 wins, a state championship in ‘89 and five other title game appearances over 24 seasons.
Also during his first year at Groveton, Haskins began a 20-year stint as the JV coach and varsity assistant for the girls basketball program — led then by Gary Jenness. During that stretch, Groveton claimed 11 state championships.
He also had a short stint as the boys soccer coach at Groveton from 1987-1991.
In 1995, Haskins became the first coach of the newly-formed girls soccer program at Groveton — meaning he was now coaching in each of the three high school sports seasons. Haskins led the girls soccer program for 11 seasons, compiling 111 wins and a state title in 2004.
In 2007, Haskins inherited the varsity girls basketball program from Jenness and will enter his 18th season at the helm next winter. Currently, the Eagle legend sits at 283 career varsity basketball wins and has won five state championships, including four in a row from 2008-11 with the other coming in 2013. He also had a runner-up finish in 2007 and this past season.
The 2023 Hall of Fame class will be inducted at the Annual Hall of Fame Banquet held on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Courtyard Marriot in Concord. Tickets must be purchased in advance as they will not be sold at the door.
Anyone interested in attending the induction ceremony should contact the NHIAA at 603-228-8671 or email info@nhiaa.org to make reservations. The ticket price is $60 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, October 27.
