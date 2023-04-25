Longtime Vermont Sportswriter Andy Gardiner Dies At 72

Talented sportswriter Andy Gardiner, who has served Vermont for over 25 years along with close to two decades at the national level with USA Today, passed away on April 23 at his home in South Burlington at the age of 72.
Gardiner was named Vermont Sportswriter of the Year four times. He gave the same quality effort to whatever sport he covered at any level, local, state, national or international competitions.
A native of Tennessee who graduated from Florida State, Gardiner came to Vermont in the mid-70s to earn his masters degree at UVM, while beginning his sportswriting career at the Burlington Free Press in 1975. He began covering college and high school sports for the Free Press including coverage of University of Vermont men’s and women’s athletics.
Gardiner was named the Vermont Sportswriter of the Year in 1977 and 1981 by the state’s chapter of the National Sports Media Association. In 1982-83 he was recruited as an inaugural staff member of USA Today, the national newspaper that was part of the same ownership group as the Free Press. He later returned to the Vermont with the Free Press, where he was named the state’s sportswriter of the year again in 1987 and 1988.
In both his stints at USA Today, he covered national college sports, pro golf and Olympic Sports. Gardiner covered more than 10 Olympic Games as part of the USA Today team, beginning with the Winter Games in Calgary in 1988. He rejoined the newspaper’s permanent staff in 2000, focusing primarily on college sports including some key moments in UVM and Middlebury College athletics.
After retiring from Gannett and USA Today, in 2012 he returned to Vermont and remained involved in the state’s sports media as a freelancer and a contributor to Vermont Public Radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.