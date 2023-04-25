Longtime Vermont Sportswriter Andy Gardiner Dies At 72

Andy Gardiner.

Talented sportswriter Andy Gardiner, who has served Vermont for over 25 years along with close to two decades at the national level with USA Today, passed away on April 23 at his home in South Burlington at the age of 72.

Gardiner was named Vermont Sportswriter of the Year four times. He gave the same quality effort to whatever sport he covered at any level, local, state, national or international competitions.

