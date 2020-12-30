Looking Back At 2020: The Record’s Sports Year In Review

Strange and unique. Challenging, yet rewarding.
There were comebacks and setbacks. Triumphs and defeats.
In an unpredictable year filled with adversity, we adapted. And sports, as they often do, managed to stay in the forefront and deliver fans some unforgettable memories.
As 2020 winds to a close, we take a look back at some of the best sports moments from around Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country.
1K Club
What a winter for some of the area’s top hoops standouts. Eight high-schoolers surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in 2020, including Littleton’s Parker Briggs, St. Johnsbury’s Logan Wendell and Josie Choiniere, Hazen’s Isaiah Baker, Colebrook teammates Samantha Howe and Sage Smith, Groveton’s Josh Wheelock and Blue Mountain’s Lauryn Alley.
There was also a ninth.
Former Colebrook star Michaella Biron eclipsed 1,000 earlier this season as a junior guard at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, making her the rare local athlete to reach quadruple digits at the high school and college level (she holds Colebrook’s all-time scoring mark at 1,487).
Magic at Fenton
Daniel Lanoue scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Lyndon beat Brattleboro 3-2 in a hockey game between Division II contenders at Fenton Chester Arena on Jan. 26.
Conlon St. John made 30 saves and stopped a penalty shot late in the third period as the white-hot Vikings ran their win streak to eight.
“This game was a measuring stick and we measured up,” said LI head coach Chris Meunier. “There’s character in this team. They know how to finish.”
With LI on a power play, Lanoue scored the decisive goal 32 seconds into OT, taking an outlet pass from teammate Nick Matteis and slipping the puck low glove-side past Brattleboro goaltender Austin Wood. It was the first overtime game-winning goal for Lanoue, who provided an electric celebration, jumping into the glass to enjoy the moment with his fans and teammates.
Guckin Dagger
Nick Guckin, Mr. Clutch.
The St. Johnsbury senior splashed a game-winning 25-footer as the Hilltoppers rallied to stun top-ranked Champlain Valley 55-54 on Jan. 30.
“I saw the lane wasn’t too open so I pulled up and hit a jumper that I shoot all the time in practice,” the lefty Guckin said. “It kind of felt routine.”
Down 54-52, CVU missed the front end of a one-and-one. The ball got to Guckin, who dribbled up the right side of the court and without hesitation, pulled up from 25 feet and launched a 3. With Redhawk defender Ethan Harvey in his face, Guckin’s fallaway bomb ripped through the net.
“Nick’s a leader,” said St. J coach Dave McGinn. “He’s not afraid of the big moment.”
All Patriots
Dominant.
That’s the only way to describe the Profile boys alpine team.
The Patriots crushed in the morning giant slalom, then held on in the afternoon slalom, to ski past runner-up Lin-Wood, 756-733, in the New Hampshire Division IV boys state championship meet at Cannon Mountain’s Mittersill race venue on Feb. 11. It gave Profile its fourth straight D-IV boys title and 20th overall.
A day later in Sunapee, the Profile girls edged Lin-Wood 749-733 to claim their third straight D-IV alpine ski title and 22nd overall.
Wild, Wild Wrestling
Senior Hunter Verge joined the rare 200-win club, cementing his status as one of Vermont’s all-time great wrestlers. Freshman Dylan Niles, meanwhile, provided an all-time great team moment for the Hilltoppers at the NVAC Dual Championships at St. J on Feb. 15.
Niles, up against the Crimson Tide’s Carter Dickinson, the No. 1 wrestler in the state at 113 pounds, didn’t win his match, but his grit and toughness helped the locals secure the one-point 39-38 win and advance into the final with Essex.
After wins from Verge, Zach Herbert, Gus Zevon, Ryan Sullivan, Wilder Hudson, Ben Rodriguez and Zebb Winot, the Hilltoppers led Spaulding 39-21. But the Crimson Tide had their three best wrestlers left to compete at 106 pounds, 113 and 120. St. J needed to avoid being pinned (six points) in at least one match to avoid a tie.
In the penultimate contest, Niles vs. Dickinson at 113, it was all Dickinson. The Tide standout had Niles on his back for most of the three, two-minute rounds. Time and time again, it looked as though Niles would succumb, but the diminutive freshman battled. He never gave up.
“It was pure heart,” coach Verge said. “Who would want to stay in there that long? He did that all for the team.”
Niles lost 16-0 via tech fall. But he secured the slim triumph for the locals.
Back-to-Back Jack
Once wasn’t enough for Jack Young.
Arriving at the Feb. 24 freestyle championship with the classic title in his hip pocket from three days earlier, the North Country junior won the Division I 5K freestyle championship for the second year in a row at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho.
Beating runner-up Henry Thurber of Brattleboro by 3-plus seconds, Young became the first to sweep the high school boys Nordic titles since Brattleboro’s Isaac Freitas-Eagan turned the trick in 2018.
Falcons For Real
North Country head coach John Gunn wanted to give his team extra motivation, so before tipoff on Feb. 28 he told them the Burlington Free Press had picked them to lose.
When the game was over, the triumphant Falcons pointed to a large sign hung above the student section. Its message, written in big red letters: Fake News.
“I made sure I brought [the Free Press prediction] to the team’s attention just before they left the locker room before the game,” Gunn said. “But these guys are pretty media savvy, and they already knew.”
There’s no doubting North Country now.
Brandon Wells, Cayde Micknak and Brett Roy scored 11 points apiece as the Falcons (18-8) beat No. 5 Mill River 51-42 in a Division II quarterfinal in front of a packed house on Friday night. Dropping down to D-II this season, North Country advanced to the semifinals for the fourth time and first since 2007 (D-I).
Holy Zschau
St. Johnsbury junior Tommy Zschau capped a standout alpine ski season by capturing the slalom crown at the Vermont high school championships at Suicide Six on March 3, a day after snagging fifth in the giant slalom at Killington.
Zschau, who bagged a handful of regular-season triumphs, also swept the NVAC slalom and GS district titles on Feb. 24-25, leading St. J to a team win at Burke Mountain.
“Tommy was consistently good all season,” said St. J coach David Eckhardt. “He is very competitive, but also has a great ability to read a hill or course. This translated to his most successful high school season.”
The Shot
With St. Johnsbury clinging to a one-point lead and 2 minutes to play in a Division I basketball semifinal on March 4, Logan Wendell sized up his defender from well beyond the top of the arc.
“I looked down and he was outside the three-point line a little bit,” said the Hilltoppers’ standout senior. “His hands were at his side so I knew he was going to let me have it, and I said ‘I am going to take this shot and live with the results.’”
So Wendell let it fly from 26 feet.
Swish.
The 5-foot-11 guard finished with a game-high 23 points, none bigger than the dagger 3, and third-seeded St. J fought off second-seeded Champlain Valley 46-43 at University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium. The victory brought the Northeast Kingdom squad within one victory of back-to-back state championships.
St. J would later fall to Rice 53-51 in a thrilling state final.
Mohawks, At Last
At last.
In its seventh finals appearance, Colebrook broke through to win its first state title.
Juniors Samantha Howe (14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks) and Sage Smith (13 points) led the top-ranked Mohawks past No. 2 Woodsville 47-36 in the Division IV championship at Plymouth State University’s Foley Gym on March 6.
It ends a long wait for the 107-year-old Colebrook girls program.
“These girls worked so hard all year long,” said CA head coach Steve Cass. “I’m just so proud of them right now. Finally, we got one.”
The Mohawks defense was formidable. Colebrook had 13 steals (five by senior Mackenzie Scherer, four by Howe), forced 22 turnovers, and held Woodsville to 24 percent shooting from the floor and 16 percent from three.
Scherer provided the spark.
“She’s a God damn warrior. Just a warrior. She’s the spark that leads this team,” said Cass. “She leads the way, she’s like the Marine Corps. She’s the first in, the first to fight.”
No Pain, No Gain
March 11
Out freeriding with her friends at Jay Peak, two weeks before the state meet, Haley Goff went “too big” off a jump and came down awkwardly.
Feeling pain right away, she stopped riding for the day.
But not for the season.
Competing with a torn ACL in her left knee, Goff won slopestyle and took second in halfpipe and giant slalom to claim the girls overall title at the Vermont high school snowboarding championships at Okemo on March 11.
The North Country standout’s first individual title also steered the Falcons to their first snowboarding team title.
“I was just going to go for it,” Goff said of competing on the injured knee. “It wasn’t going to get any worse.”
Abrupt End
The winter high school sports seasons came to a screeching halt in Vermont (March 12) and New Hampshire (March 13) because of COVID-19, cutting short the championship hopes for three area teams.
The Lake Region girls, who had the top seed in Division III, were slated to play No. 5 Oxbow that night at Barre Auditorium. The winner was to meet the Thursday’s victor of Thetford and Windsor in Saturday night’s state final.
“For the girls to have worked so hard all year and to be looking forward to this basically since last season, it’s really tough,” said Lake Region coach Joe Houston. “To have it out of our control is a lot different feeling than playing the game and not winning and reaching a final goal. We were where we wanted to be this season and for that opportunity to be taken away is hard to come to terms with.
“We understand why, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”
The VPA initially announced fan restrictions for the D-III semis and the D-I Final Four at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym. Later in the day, the four games were postponed. Lake Region was later named D-III Quad Champions.
Area squads North Country and Blue Mountain, meanwhile, played in their respective girls semifinal games Wednesday night, the Falcons losing to Harwood and the Bucks falling to Proctor.
In New Hampshire, the top-ranked Littleton boys were gunning to cap a perfect season with a Division IV title Friday night in Plymouth against second-seeded Newmarket. Elsewhere, the Crusaders were also shooting for a D-III Spirit championship, which was originally scheduled to play out Thursday night in Pinkerton before being postponed.
The Littleton basketball team was raring to go Friday morning before news broke of the NHIAA suspending the season.
“The guys were excited to play tonight,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “We were fine with not playing in front of a big crowd. We were ready to go with or without anyone watching. Now it’s not even that. It’s tough.”
Littleton Teams Crowned
March 23
The Littleton Crusaders are Division IV boys basketball champions.
Unbeaten with a 20-0 record, top-seeded Littleton shares the honor with second-ranked Newmarket, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced March 23.
“The boys deserve it,” said longtime Crusaders coach Trevor Howard. “The way everything ended, it was tough for everyone. We went undefeated, won every game we were supposed to. The boys have stepped up in every big game this year.”
The NHIAA canceled the state tournament because of COVID-19, three days after suspending the D-IV championship game just hours before the top two seeds were set to clash for the crown. Littleton had beaten Newmarket (20-1) during the regular season on Jan. 10, 60-49 in a neutral-court contest at NHTI.
It’s the Crusaders’ first state title since 2016, third since 1990 and fifth overall.
It’s the second title for Howard, who has spearheaded the program for 23 years, led LHS to 10 straight final fours and to the championship game in three of the last four winters.
“I just texted with the boys,” Howard said. “They are happy, but not thrilled. They want to know why we are co-champs, but it is what it is. Funny things can happen in championship games. Newmarket is a good team. Unfortunately, we don’t get to play.
“In my eyes, we are definitely state champs and everyone in this area has echoed the same thoughts. It’s a tough way to go for our seniors, but at least we have something to show for it.”
The Littleton cheer team, meanwhile, was named outright Division III Spirit champions ahead of runner-up Mascenic. It was the program’s first Spirit crown since 2014, the last of a run of six straight titles.
H.S. Spring Sports Canceled
COVID-19 struck another blow to high school athletes in Vermont and New Hampshire as the spring sports seasons were canceled — on April 16 in the Granite State and on April 30 in the Green Mountains.
“This decision was not made lightly given what athletics mean to the participants, parents, and communities across the state,” said a statement fro the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association news release said. “While it was our hope to salvage some portion of the spring season, the fact that schools will not reopen their doors to students this year and the uncertainty surrounding when or if social distancing guidelines will be lifted has made us face the stark reality that playing high school sports this spring is simply not an option.
“Rather, our focus in these most uncertain times must be to do everything we can to protect people from the pandemic and not contribute to the numbers who fall victim to the disease.”
“It’s obviously a huge disappointment,” said Littleton baseball coach AJ Bray, who has led the Crusaders to four final fours, three state finals and two championships in his seven seasons. “I feel especially bad for the seniors. I understand why the decision had to be made but it’s still a tough pill to swallow. This will be the first time in the last 15 years I haven’t had a baseball team to coach at any level.”
Vermont went without a high school baseball season for the first time since before World War II, according to the Burlington Free Press. The last high school championship game of the 2019-20 school year was Division I hockey on March 11.
“As an athlete you are absolutely devastated,” said Logan Wendell, a senior infielder for St. J. “You put in a lot of work to go out and compete with some of your best friends and to have it end like this is extremely disappointing. However, as a person, you have to understand. These times are something we haven’t ever really seen, and it is really important that we take the necessary precautions.”
Changing Of The Guard
After nine seasons leading the St. J Academy athletics program, Dave McGinn retired from his post on June 30. He helped created one of the state’s premier athletic programs, the Hilltoppers collecting 26 state titles in his tenure. McGinn also coached the boys varsity program for five seasons, leading St. J to the D-I state title in 2019, the program’s first since 1997.
John Lenzini was hired to replace McGinn — in the middle of a global pandemic.
“I am not sure that there is a perfect person to deal with what we’re facing, but I have every confidence in John,” McGinn said. “The athletics program is in great hands.”
Lenzini, a co-owner of Schilling Beer Company in Littleton, worked at the Academy from 2006-14 as a class dean, chemistry teacher and varsity softball coach. Lenzini brings with him an infectious optimism and strong leadership skills.
“John’s not afraid of a challenge,” McGinn said.
Ben Davis was also hired as the school’s new assistant athletics director and varsity basketball coach.
Miller’s Time
Riley Miller continued her ascent in the world of downhill mountain bike racing.
The 15-year-old Kirby native raised the bar again July 18-19 in Pennsylvania, taking enduro gold at the Eastern States Cup Enduro and Downhill race at Blue Mountain Resort.
More impressively, it was Miller’s first victory in the Pro Women’s Class — the local high schooler beating out older competitors with World Cup-level experience to claim the $500 cash prize.
A perennial contender on the amateur circuits, Miller became a professional rider this season.
“I was just hoping to be on the podium,” Miller told liv-cycling.com. “I was so psyched to take gold. In the downhill race, I knew the competition was going to be steep. Fortunately, I felt sold during practice and in my pre-run, which gave me much-needed confidence during the race.”
Game-Changing Gift
Lyndon Institute needed a clutch bucket.
Laura Ashton delivered a slam dunk.
Alumni Gymnasium got a major refurbishment — a new state-of-the-art basketball floor. Ashton’s generous donation in July made the project a reality (it was officially completed in November).
“I did not grow up in Lyndon or the Northeast Kingdom, as my husband [Richard] did,” said Ashton, a St. J resident and longtime LI supporter. “However, over the last 20 years that we have lived here, I have come to love Lyndon Institute and what it offers its students and the wider community. In particular, I love watching the students as they grow and mature during their time at LI through their participation in the many opportunities offered by the school.
“Alumni Gymnasium is very important to the youth of the whole community and LI students in particular. When I became aware of the need for the replacement of the gymnasium floor, I wanted to make its replacement a personal priority.”
The original floor was installed in 1965, but the surface could no longer be effectively resurfaced.
It was replaced by a product referred to as Bio-Channel Star, the same flooring system being installed at the University of Vermont’s New Tarrant Center. There is a new addition of a lady Viking logo and the floor has more give than the original court, which was mounted straight on concrete.
“The floor is simply magnificent,” said Eric Berry, the Vikings’ athletics director and varsity girls basketball coach. “I am so happy for the kids. I am so thankful for Laura Ashton for what she has done for our kids.”
Boys Of Summer
While state restrictions squashed a variety of favorite pastimes during the summer, youth baseball and softball was in full swing in St. Johnsbury and Lyndon.
In St. J, Legion Field got a complete renovation while the league went on to provide an entire season with 300-plus kids playing over 100 games from June to October, hosting a state Little League tournament and ending with a Fall Ball championship tournament.
H.S. Sports Return
Quarterback Jack Young passed for 463 yards and tossed seven touchdowns as North Country started fast, then held on to beat host Lyndon 48-34 in a historic high school football season opener Saturday at Robert K. Lewis Field.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 football season is being played in a passing only, 7-on-7, one-hand touch format. A small crowd — limited to 150 spectators in Vermont — was masked up and socially distanced on a sun-splashed, foliage-filled afternoon.
It was the first Vermont high school game in the area since March.
Young picked apart the Vikings from the outset. The Falcon senior’s seven touchdown passes went to six different receivers. His first three, one each to Isaiah LaPlume (1 yard), Kyle Martin (1) and Shawn Fearino (10), helped NCU grab a 19-0 lead with 13:30 left in the second frame.
Triple Crown
What a run for a trio of Northeast Kingdom golfers.
North Country’s Austin Giroux and St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton carded 3-over 74s to become Division I co-champions at the Vermont state high school golf championships at windy, rain-soaked Country Club of Barre on Oct. 7.
Their two low rounds of the day came 24 hours after Lake Region’s Tia Martinez carded the low overall score in winning the D-II girls title on Tuesday in Swanton, leading the Rangers to their third consecutive title.
Giroux and Eaton, both juniors, finished four strokes better than Champlain Valley teammates Evan Forrest and Alex Leonard and Rutland’s Dillon Moore, who all shot 78s. Forrest on Oct. 1 won the D-I sectional (state qualifier) at Neshobe, edging runner-up Eaton (71) and Giroux (75).
Williams Wins It
What a strike.
Gavin Williams netted a direct kick from 20 yards out late in the first overtime period, sending Lyndon to a 2-1 victory over Lake Region on Oct. 12.
It was the Vikings’ first win of the season.
After a scoreless first half, Alejandro De Cardenas slotted home a penalty kick to put LI up 1-0. Ten minutes later, Ranger Landyn Leach chipped one over Vikings goalkeeper Nick Matteis to draw even at 1-1.
With under 3 minutes left in the first overtime and the sun setting in the distance, Williams struck a dead ball into the far side netting for the game-winner following a quick restart to set off a joyous Viking celebration.
Golden Goal
Sadie Bora knocked home the game-winner on a feed from fellow captain Emily Tanner early in overtime and the Lyndon Vikings went on to a thrilling 4-3 win over rival St. Johnsbury on Oct. 15.
The Vikings had four different scorers, including Ella Buckingham, Brydie Barton and Delaney Raymond. Jamie Fenoff (two) and Bora had assists on the day.
Ashley Fox, Alexis Duranleau and Taylor Farnworth scored while Ella Ceppetelli had two assists for the Hilltoppers, who rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit. Farnsworth’s tally tied the game with 68 seconds left in regulation.
But Bora won it 1:23 into the first 7-on-7 overtime period, her shot rolling into the cage from the top of the key.
A Touch Better
Zach Hale tossed five touchdown passes and his Lyndon Vikings outlasted rival St. Johnsbury for a 35-34 overtime win in a 7-on-7, touch football victory on Oct. 15 at Robert K. Lewis field.
Trevor Lussier (kicked five XPs) and Parker Mitchell each caught a pair of TDs for the Vikings (3-3), who handed the Hilltoppers (3-1) their first defeat.
The Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held a 21-7 cushion at halftime. St. J rallied and tied the game 28-all on a Colby Garey-Wright touchdown pass to Fritz Hauser with under 2 minutes to play.
In overtime — each team had four downs to scores from the 10-yard line — Lyndon scored first on a Hale to Ashton Gould TD pass. The XP gave the Vikings a 35-28 lead.
St. J responded with a Garey-Wright to Jaden Hayes TD connection to make it 35-34. The Hilltoppers elected to go for the win, but their two-point conversion attempt was no good — a completed pass to Hauser in the back of the end zone was ruled out of bounds and the Vikings celebrated.
It was St. J’s only loss of the season.
Home Heroics
A sophomore elevated her play on senior day.
Sophia Shippee scored twice as St. Johnsbury Academy pulled off an emotional 3-1 win over BFA-St. Albans at Cary Field on Nov. 21. It was the Hilltoppers’ first win of the season in their only home contest of a pandemic-shortened four-game schedule.
Keating Maurer put the game away with a late tap-in goal off some great individual work from senior Sierra Shippee for the Academy, which scored three unanswered after giving up an early first-half tally to the Comets.
BFA-St. Albans beat the Hilltoppers 3-0 on Oct. 9.
Olivia and Olivia
On two different rain-soaked soccer fields in the North Country on Oct. 29, a pair of seniors named Olivia achieved career milestones during Division IV first-round playoff games.
Woodsville midfielder Olivia Sarkis scored twice and added an assist to notch varsity point 100, 101 and 102 in Woodsville’s 7-1 home victory over Profile.
Over in Gorham, Littleton striker Olivia Corrigan had two goals and an assist to leap over the century mark in Littleton’s 6-0 road win at Gorham. Corrigan started the day with 98 points.
COVID Cuts Down Colebrook
Because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Colebrook, the Mohawks boys and girls soccer teams had to forfeit their remaining playoff games
The Colebrook girls were slated to play in a Division IV first-round matchup with Groveton on Oct. 30. Groveton advances and will host Littleton in the quarterfinals.
The Mohawks boys, who advanced out of the first round Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Gorham, were scheduled to visit Littleton in the quarterfinals Oct. 31. Littleton now moves on and awaits the winner of Profile-Lin-Wood for a semifinal showdown.
Cinderella Rangers
The Rangers rearranged the bracket.
Again.
Josh Cole’s first-half strike stood up as No. 15 Lake Region knocked out No. 7 U-32, 1-0, in a Division II quarterfinal on Oct. 30.
The Rangers did not win a game during the regular season, but the Northeast Kingdom boys pulled off their second playoff upset in four days and are headed to their fifth semifinal in six years.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” said LR coach Malcolm Cheney. “We know we’re a good team and our regular-season results aren’t indicative of our abilities. We are pretty banged up right now, but the boys are hungry and excited for the semis.
“We’re playing with house money but know we can compete with anyone,” Cheney said. “Playoff soccer always require grit and that’s something we have plenty of.”
Lake Region ultimately lost to No. 6 Montpelier in the semifinals.
Statement Win
Top-seeded but overlooked, St. Johnsbury was itching to make a statement.
Boy, did it ever.
Denzel Ebohon buried a 15-yard strike with 18 minutes to play and the Hilltoppers staved off No. 8 South Burlington in a thrilling Division I soccer quarterfinal at Cary Field on Oct. 30.
Gardner Auchincloss had a goal and assist and Robert Wood also tallied, as the Academy booked a ticket to its third semifinal in four years.
The Hilltoppers were forced to give up their customary Metro schedule this season due to school travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they played a shortened five-game slate and went 5-0 against Capital Division foes.
They were eagerly anticipating Friday’s tilt with South Burlington.
“I told the guys before the game this is what we’ve played all season for, to play against a Chittenden County team,” said St. J coach Stephen Levesque. “Others were counting us out and we wanted to prove ourselves and we did that today. We played as a team, kept our heads and stayed mentally focused. The big message for us is that we can play with anybody.”
St. J was eliminated in the semifinals, falling to Burlington.
Wild, Cats
Madison Bartlett scored the winning penalty kick to clinch No. 6 Hazen’s 1-1 (3-1) win over No. 2 Danville in a Division IV semifinal on Nov. 5.
Except she didn’t know it.
There was a pause before the Wildcats ran together and celebrated their first finals berth since the Reagan administration.
“Oh, I was not aware, I thought we were still going,” said Bartlett with a laugh. “Then everyone just started screaming.”
Hazen can be forgiven for the moment of disbelief.
The Wildcats (6-5) opened the season with a five-game losing streak and were outscored 11-5 in that span.
But they never lost faith in themselves.
Since a 3-2 loss to Danville on Oct. 14, the resurgent Wildcats have won six straight (three by shutout) with an average winning score of 3-1.
For Danville, it finally broke through against Long Trail with a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals for its first final four berth since 2007. The Mountain Lions had eliminated the Indians the last five postseasons.
Hazen ended its playoff run with a loss to top-seeded Proctor in Manchester.
A Touch Above
Can’t touch this.
Colby Garey-Wright delivered a dazzling performance and the St. J Academy football team dropped the hammer on Spaulding in the second half on Nov. 7 at Fairbanks Field.
Garey-Wright piled up six touchdowns and added two interceptions in a come-from-behind 42-28 victory, leading the Hilltoppers to the inaugural St. J Area 7-on-7 touch football regional title.
“It’s exciting to earn a championship with these kids, especially after graduating 19 seniors from a really good team last year,” said St. J coach Rich Alercio. “It’s neat to play for a title on our home field. Every year we’ve played for a championship — five of the last seven years we’ve had to drive down to Rutland to play for a championship — so it’s nice to win one on our own field.”
Garey-Wright played at a championship level Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior had eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. At quarterback, Garey Wright completed 25 of 37 passes for 274 yards, four scores and an interception. On defense, he picked off two passes in the second half, as St. J held the Tide scoreless in the final two quarters until a garbage-time TD with 5 seconds to play.
St. J becomes one of four regional champions around the state in a football season unlike any other. Vermont made the decision to change from 11-on-11 tackle to 7-on-7 touch prior to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no statewide tournament.
Comeback Kids
Littleton was outshot, outscored and outplayed in the first half.
But the Crusaders never quit.
LHS roared back to erase a two-goal deficit and beat defending champion Sunapee 3-2 (4-3) on penalty kicks in the Division IV championship on Nov. 8.
Freshman Kaitlyn Ilacqua converted the decisive PK, junior Emily Mainous made the championship-clinching save, and Littleton claimed its second girls soccer crown, and first since 2012.
The come-from-behind victory was historic — LHS becoming the first New Hampshire girls team to rally from a two-goal deficit and win a championship in 126 state finals.
“It was just pure joy,” Mainous said.
It was a gritty performance by Mainous, who took over in goal for the Crusaders this season.
She held Sunapee scoreless for the final hour of play and made four straight stops to end the shootout.
“She’s a dirt dog,” Brown said. “When we do PKs or any kind of goalie work in practice, she is all over the place. She ends up walking away covered in mud and she doesn’t care. The dirtier she gets the better she feels. It’s just the way she plays.”
In a season like none other, Littleton persevered.
Trask To Focus On Health
For the first time in 40 years, Buddy Trask won’t be pacing the Colebrook sidelines.
Diagnosed with prostate cancer in November, the 66-year-old Hall of Fame coach will sit out the 2020-21 basketball season to focus on his health.
“Like with anything else, I’ve got to deal with it and move on,” said Trask, who will be having surgery on Jan. 15. “Hopefully, by February/March, my health will be back to normal.”
Trask, who has coached the Mohawks since the 1980-81 season, has 599 wins and three state championships while leading the small New Hampshire North Country school to 12 final fours and six state finals.
He plans to return next season.
“Life throws you curveballs all the time,” Trask said. “I will get through this and I fully intend to be back.”
Ryan Call will serve as the interim head coach this winter.
Jack and Jade
After 300 wins and three state titles, Jack Driscoll stepped away in December after a quarter-century leading the St. Johnsbury Academy girls basketball program.
The winningest girls hoops coach in school history said it was “just that time.”
“It’s something that’s been on the horizon for a few years now and with the pandemic, it just seemed like a good time to transition,” Driscoll said.
He finishes his 25-year head coaching career with 300 wins and 261 losses while bringing home the school’s only three Division I state titles — back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019 and the first in 2010. He was also named the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association and Metro Coach of the Year three times.
The big void was filled 10 days later, as Vermont playing legend Jade Huntington was hired as Driscoll’s replacement. Vermont’s all-time girls leading scorer is bringing her experience and expertise back to the high school hardwood.
“It’s really exciting to get back on the court and to be coaching again in a competitive setting and to be working with young people,” Huntington said. “I’ve been fortunate to coach at many levels, but never at the high school level. I am looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity.”
A 1988 Oxbow graduate, Huntington tallied 2,144 career points while leading the Olympians to a then-record 68-game winning streak and three state titles. Vermont’s Gatorade Player of the Year her senior season, Huntington was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
“She’s tireless, bright and has a high basketball IQ,” said former St. J athletics director David McGinn.
