Loukes, Lin-Wood Dethrone Patriots At D-IV Alpine State Championships

Dethroned.
Profile’s four-year stranglehold atop the New Hampshire Division IV boys alpine skiing circuit ended Monday, as Charles Loukes and the Lin-Wood Lumberjacks seized the boys state title at Crotched Mountain.
Loukes won the two-run giant slalom and the two-run slalom to help the boys from South of the Notch take down Profile by a whopping 765-720 margin.
Loukes won the slalom by almost 3 seconds.
Profile’s Adam Bell turned in a pair of third-place finishes to pace the Patriots. Patriot Jack Price was second in the GS, just .63 seconds back of Loukes.
The N.H. girls D-IV state meet is slated for Wednesday at Mount Sunapee (10 a.m.). The N.H. Meet of Champions for both boys and girls is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Cannon Mountain (Mittersill).
——
2021 N.H. DIVISION IV ALPINE SKIING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Monday, Feb. 8, 2021
At Crotched Mountain
TEAM COMBINED
1. Lin-Wood 765; 2. Profile 720; 3. Sunapee 717; 4. Derryfield 714; 5. Gorham 680; 6. Littleton 640; 7. Woodsville 591; 8. Moultonborough 559
TEAM GS
1. Lin-Wood 377; 2. Profile 368; 3. Derryfield 357; 4. Sunapee 356; 5. Gorham 332; 6. Littleton 331; 7. Woodsville 300; 8. Moultonborough 270; 9. Newport 135; 10. Trinity 135; 11. Wilton 73.
INDIVIDUAL GS
Two Runs
1. Charles Loukes, LW, 1:06.17; 2. Jack Price, Profile 1:06.80; 3. Adam Bell, Profile; 4. Jacob Morris, LW; 5. John Roth, Sunapee; 6. Frankie Brandt, Derryfield; 7. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield; 8. Rupert Dalton, Sunapee; 9. Kobe Toms, Profile; 10. Silas Weeden, LW; 11. Nolan York, Gorham; 12. Dylan Modzelewski, LW; 13. Thomas Fortner, Littleton; 14. Aaron Bennett, Sunapee; 15. Andrew Wilson, LW.
TEAM SLALOM
1. Lin-Wood 388; 2. Sunapee 361; 3. Derryfield 357; 4. Profile 352; 5. Gorham 348; 6. Littleton 309; 7. Woodsville 291; 8. Moultonborough 289; 9. Newport, 133; 10. Trinity 131; 11. Wilton 75.
INDIVIDUAL SLALOM
1. Loukes, 1:13.37; 2. Morris, 1:16.21; 3. Bell; 4. Roth; 5. Brandt; 6. Wilson; 7. Weeden; 8. Asher Donati; 9. Price; 10. Teegan Leclerc, Gorham; 11. York; 12. Aiden LaCroix, Derryfield; 13. Bennett; 14. Ian McNally, Sunapee; 15. Jack Holobowicz, Sunapee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.