Low Numbers Prevent Perennial Contender Danville From Fielding Softball Team

Danville softball has made 22 final fours, appeared in 12 state title games and won six championships.
The Bears also hold the second-longest active softball semifinal appearance streak in Vermont, making it every season in Division IV since 2015.
This spring, however, the Bears will not be fielding a softball team.
“As far as I know, it is the first time Danville players have had to play softball elsewhere due to low numbers,” Bears athletic director Randy Rathburn said — adding that he could not recall any other years where other Danville athletes have had to play for another school because there was not enough for a team. “We have always been contenders. Semifinals last year, champs the year before. Low numbers is the only reason.”
The good news is, the Danville girls that want to play will still be able to — and only about 20 minutes away.
Players will trade in their Danville green for Twinfield red and suit up for the Trojans this spring — a fellow D-IV squad.
“The coaches will be the Twinfield coaches,” Rathburn said. “Although coach [Paul] Remick was looking forward to coaching his 39th year at Danville, he is also looking forward to taking a year off.”
Last season’s Bears softball team graduated 10 seniors. This year, Danville will be sending three high schoolers and two eighth-graders to play for Twinfield.
The Trojans went 1-13 last season and were the No. 9 seed in the D-IV playoff field, falling to Craftsbury in the first round.
Twinfield’s season kicks off on April 11 at home against Thetford. All but one of the Trojans’ home games will be played at Twinfield Union. On May 6, in a game against Richford, the game will be played at Danville.
“We wanted to give the Danville players an opportunity to play a game on their home field,” Rathburn said.
The Danville-Twinfield connection will also happen on the baseball diamond, with the Bears’ roster featuring two Twinfield players.
