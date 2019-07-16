Lyndon 10-11s compete in Little League state tournament

The Lyndon Little League 10-11 All-Stars played in the state tournament in Stowe over the weekend. Lyndon placed fourth. Front row from left: Connor Hale, Raymond Powers, Isaac Lefebvre, Parker Thompson, Carter Morey, Joshua Gaskin and Zack Taylor. Back Row: coach Kevin Gaskin, Elliot Marceau, Chase Sanville, Landry Blake, coach Dale Mitchell, Connor Wood, Dawson Jenkins and manager Jamie Fournier. (Photo by Kara Lawrence)

