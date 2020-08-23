Lyndon 10U girls capture District 4 softball crown

LYNDONVILLE — A perfect Sunday.
The top-seeded Lyndon girls ran the table, capping their Little League 8-10 District 4 title run with a 7-5 victory over No. 2 Connecticut Valley North on Sunday at Fisher Field.
Jenna Royer went the distance in the circle and Layla Sackett had three RBIs for Lyndon, which rallied from an early 2-0 hole.
“Teamwork,” said Lyndon coach Jessica Shufelt. “Everyone did their part. The girls all made all their plays. We played great.”
The District 4 champions are comprised of coach Chico Sanville, coach Mike Dwyer, Josie Royer, Emerson Smith, Taylor Maskell, manager Jessica Shufelt, Makiah Bollman, Miranda Caron, Layla Sackett, Emma Sanville, Mariah Birch, Ava Smith, Jillian Dwyer and Jenna Royer.
