Lyndon 10U Softball All-Stars Earn District IV Runner-Up

The Lyndon 10U All-Stars earned runner-up honors, falling to Connecticut Valley, 19-18, in the softball District IV tournament held at Fisher Field in Lyndonville on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Back row from left: Coach Jackie Simpson, Coach Alissa Richardson, Kiara Searl, Reese Fox, Harper Larrabee, Juliette Piluso, Norah LaValley, and Manager Josh Simpson. Middle row from left: Kamryn Machelle, Allane Brown, Ali Aubin, Kendalyn Simpson, and Emma Bean. Front row from left: Noa Parson, Ali Richardson and Ripley Thompson. (Contributed Photo)

Lyndon 10U Softball All-Stars Earn District IV Runner-Up.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.